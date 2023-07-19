5 Parenting Tips To Inculcate Positivity And Confidence In Children

Parents are considered the ideal role models for their kids. It is not important to be a perfect parent but it is crucial to be an effective one. Kids are bound to make mistakes but it is important to raise them as mentally strong, responsible, independent and respectful towards others. As a parent, sometimes you might also make a mistake but that shouldn’t affect your kid’s growth and learning. Kids should be aware of real-life situations. Here are some tips for parents to inculcate positivity and confidence in their children:

Enforce rules in the house

Having rules in the house helps kids feel secure and stable. They should learn to treat other people well, take part in household chores and not stay out late at night. If the kid makes a mistake, it is better not to harm or hit them but to make them understand that you will always support them, even if they make mistakes.

Flexibility

It is important to enforce rules but not to be rigid or overly strict regarding them. In certain situations, you have to be flexible so that they are not scared of you and try to hide things from you. According to a study conducted by the University of New Hampshire, overly strict parents can make their kids feel less confident and have low self-esteem. It is always better to adjust the consequences and rules in the house.

Communication

It is always important to have effective communication and make your kids feel comfortable. It will help the kids learn about language, social skills and creative thinking so that they start sharing every detail with you and feel secure.

Reading time

If you get into the habit of reading to them for at least 20 minutes, they will learn new vocabulary and concepts, allowing them to become more engaged in the world when they grow up.

Quality time

Even if you have a tight schedule, it is important to spend some time with your kids and make them feel valued. Other than communicating during daily chores, it is important to find time for them so that they feel prioritised and not sharing your attention. Playing games, going for a walk and dressing up together helps them feel valued.