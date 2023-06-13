5 Places In Andamans Where You Can Spot Wildlife

Andamans, an enchanting archipelago in the Bay of Bengal, is renowned for its pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and abundant biodiversity. This tropical paradise is not only a haven for beach lovers and adventure enthusiasts but also a treasure trove for wildlife enthusiasts. The Andaman Islands are home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, including many rare and endemic species. Whether you are an avid snorkeler, a trekking enthusiast, or a birdwatching aficionado, exploring these wildlife havens in Andamans will undoubtedly leave you awestruck.

If you’re a nature lover seeking to witness the wonders of wildlife, here are the top five places in Andamans that offer remarkable opportunities for wildlife watching-