5 Places In Andamans Where You Can Spot Wildlife

Andamans, an enchanting archipelago in the Bay of Bengal, is renowned for its pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and abundant biodiversity. This tropical paradise is not only a haven for beach lovers and adventure enthusiasts but also a treasure trove for wildlife enthusiasts. The Andaman Islands are home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, including many rare and endemic species. Whether you are an avid snorkeler, a trekking enthusiast, or a birdwatching aficionado, exploring these wildlife havens in Andamans will undoubtedly leave you awestruck.
If you’re a nature lover seeking to witness the wonders of wildlife, here are the top five places in Andamans that offer remarkable opportunities for wildlife watching-
- Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park
Located on the Andamans Islands’ southern coast, the Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park is a sprawling expanse of marine and terrestrial ecosystems. The park encompasses several islands, including Jolly Buoy and Red Skin, which are famous for their vibrant coral reefs and mesmerizing underwater life. Snorkelling and scuba diving in the park offers a chance to witness diverse marine species, including colourful coral colonies, sea turtles, stingrays, and a myriad of tropical fish.
- Baratang Island
Nestled in the Middle Andaman district, Baratang Island is a nature lover’s paradise. The island’s dense mangrove forests and limestone caves are home to some incredible wildlife. One of the highlights of visiting Baratang Island is witnessing the fascinating phenomenon of the Jarawa tribal people. Additionally, the island is known for its population of saltwater crocodiles, which can be spotted during a boat safari along the creeks.
- Chidiya Tapu (Bird Island)
If you have a penchant for birdwatching, Chidiya Tapu, also known as Bird Island, is a must-visit destination in Andamans. Located on the southernmost tip of South Andaman Island, this serene place is a haven for avian enthusiasts. As the name suggests, Chidiya Tapu is teeming with numerous bird species, including parakeets, sea eagles, white-bellied sea eagles, and herons. The sunset at Chidiya Tapu is particularly breathtaking, offering a picturesque backdrop for birdwatching.
- Mount Harriet National Park
Situated on the second-highest peak in the Andaman Islands, Mount Harriet National Park is a sanctuary for wildlife enthusiasts. The park is a tropical rainforest, and its dense vegetation is home to diverse flora and fauna. Trekking through the park allows you to spot exotic animals like the wild pig, saltwater crocodile, Andamans imperial pigeon, and wood pigeon. The summit of Mount Harriet offers panoramic views of the surrounding islands, making it a rewarding experience for nature lovers.
- Cinque Island
For those seeking an offbeat wildlife experience, Cinque Island offers an idyllic getaway. Located near Wandoor Beach in the Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park, this uninhabited island boasts pristine beaches and vibrant coral reefs. Snorkelling and diving in the turquoise waters surrounding Cinque Island will introduce you to a kaleidoscope of marine life, including turtles, groupers, lionfish, and butterflyfish. The island’s unspoiled beauty and abundant marine biodiversity make it a hidden gem for wildlife enthusiasts.