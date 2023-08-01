5 Places To Head To Savour Monsoon Special Drinks

Indulge in the refreshing charm of the monsoon season at these five must-visit places that offer an array of delightful monsoon special drinks. Cozy cafes nestled amidst lush greenery or vibrant rooftop bars with panoramic views, each destination promises a unique experience. Savour the goodness of hot spiced teas, aromatic coffees, tangy fruit concoctions, and soothing herbal infusions carefully crafted to complement the rainy weather. Embrace the magical ambiance, relish the monsoon flavors, and let these places transport you to a world of warmth and comfort. Prepare to be enchanted by the perfect fusion of nature’s beauty and delectable beverages.

Jamaic by Raasta Dehradun

Blend Kaffir lime leaves, banana-infused rum, lime juice, elderflower syrup, cucumber, gin & tonic in a blender along with some ice. Blend until the infusion is combined well. Take a glass and add ​i​nto the blended mix. ​Frozen Coconut by Miss Margarita

Blend tequila,​ triple sec,​ lime,​ fresh coconut, coconut powder​, and cream in a blender along with ice.​ Blend until no chunks are left. Serve in ​a margarita glass rimmed with coconut. Original Biscoff Milkshake​ by Keventers

The exotic shake includes vanilla ice cream, choco crumble, lotus biscoff spread, and caramel sauce with a fondness for irresistible caramelized biscuit goodness, this milkshake is a must-try! Lemon Ninja by GUPPY

Introducing “Lemon Ninja" - a refreshing and zesty concoction that packs a citrus punch! Crafted with a blend of Gin, fresh grapefruit, tangy orange, aromatic basil, and a splash of invigorating lemon juice. ​The Salted Plum Negroni at The Grammar Room

A negroni reimagined with a twist. Gin, Campari, Sweet Vermouth and a house made plum brine, garnished with a slice of salted plum.