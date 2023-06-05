5 Places You Shouldn't Miss When In Gulmarg; Check Out The List

The hot summer months demand a little escapade to the snow-clad peaks and relaxation amid the soothing cool weather. Thinking of hill stations, the first place that comes to mind for every Indian is Jammu and Kashmir. It is a tough task for anyone to overlook the breathtaking sights, a memorable shikara ride, or the delectable local cuisine.

While there are other famous cities and towns to visit, a rare and must-visit region is Gulmarg. Gulmarg, regarded as one of India’s top skiing locations, is covered with tall, snow-capped mountains, rich vegetation, tiny lakes, and a wide variety of flowers. The best time to visit this quaint town is from April to June. If you intend to travel to Gulmarg this summer, make sure to check out these locations.

Alpather Lake

Commonly referred to as the Frozen Lake, since it stays covered in ice from November until mid-June, it is one of Kashmir’s best-kept secrets. The walk to this picturesque lake, which is located at a high elevation at the foot of the twin Apharwat Peaks, begins at the well-known hill resort of Gulmarg. A fantastic day trip from Gulmarg, the area’s unequalled landscapes, and sparse crowds, make it a must-visit.

Khilanmarg Valley

As the name suggests, Khilanmarg Valley is surrounded by verdant meadows that are magnificent in the spring, as well as mysterious vistas of the Himalayan mountains and forest cover. Nearly 600 meters separate Gulmarg and Khilanmarg and the tourists must walk to this tiny yet stunning valley as it is the only way of commuting to that place.

Maharani Temple

In the middle of Gulmarg Hill Station is a knoll where the Maharani Temple, also called Rani Temple, is located. Mohini Bai Sisodia, the former wife of Maharaja Hari Singh, whose rule over Kashmir ended in 1915, built the temple. This temple is famous for being built in such a way that it can be viewed from every angle of the town. The statues of Shiva and Goddess Parvati are enshrined in this ancient temple. Additionally, the tranquil setting of the location permits visitors to meditate.

Ice Skating

Gulmarg is an ideal place for adventure seekers. One can also go ice skating if they wish to add an extra element of fun to the vacation. The snow that covers Gulmarg’s mountains all year makes the stunning scenery perfect for skiing. Reportedly, the adventure sports facility is available for about INR 400 per session.

Golf Course

One of the major attractions for golf enthusiasts in Jammu and Kashmir is Gulmarg Golf Course, which is renowned for being the highest green golf course in the world. Golfers from all over the world flock to this location every year. The British first created the Gulmarg Golf Course in 1911. The scenic alpine mountains surround the 18-hole golf course. One of the top summer golfing venues in the world, Gulmarg Golf Course is situated on a stunning meadow.