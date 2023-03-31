5 Practical Rules Couples Should Follow For Long-lasting Relationships

Maintaining a fulfilling relationship with your partner is crucial for its longevity and overall happiness. However, with time, relationships can become stale and lose their spark. However, there are practical rules that couples can follow to keep their relationship fresh and exciting. By adhering to these rules, you can ensure that your partner remains by your side through thick and thin. In this article, we will explore 5 practical rules that can help you keep your relationship fresh and long-lasting:

Remember the initial phase

As we start living with our partners, we start taking them lightly, we get easily irritated by their behaviour and become impatient very easily. In this situation, we should go back and remember the initial phase of our relationship, we should start reconsidering our relationship the way we did in the first initial days. We should follow the same rules as we did in the initial days of our relationship.

Ask about their needs

As we spend time with our partners, we get to know them well. Consequently, our expectations from our partner increase but at the same time, we also stop caring about their simple needs. Thus, it makes our partner doubt whether we love them or not. So, always ask your partner about their needs. It is necessary to maintain freshness in your relationship.

Know all about your partner

When you live with your partner you know everything about them. You know what they like, dislike, love or hate. What they feel good about and what irritates them, you know everything. You understand all their physical and emotional needs as well. So, you need to have the curiosity of knowing more about them and exploring your partner’s needs and desires.

Ask these questions before sleeping

After a busy day, do not forget to ask your partner how their day was today. In this way, a regular connection will be maintained between you both. Not only this, if there is no special conversation between you even after this question, then you can ask what they liked about the day and what they didn’t. It will show that you care for them.

Make a weekly ritual

Take time out to spend time together one day a week and make plans together beforehand. You can go on dinner dates, movie dates etc. and spend some exciting time together. This will help in maintaining the privacy and bonding between you.

