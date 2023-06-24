Self-esteem plays a crucial role in our overall well-being and happiness. It influences how we perceive ourselves and our abilities, and it affects our relationships, achievements, and overall quality of life. While self-esteem can fluctuate throughout our lives, there are practical strategies we can employ to boost and maintain a healthy sense of self-worth.

Boosting self-esteem is an ongoing process that requires consistent effort and self-reflection. From practising self-compassion to surrounding yourself with positive influences, you can take significant strides toward enhancing your self-esteem. Here are 5 practical strategies to boost your self-esteem.