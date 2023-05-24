5 Quick And Easy Wedding Guest Hairstyles To Wow The Crowd

With wedding season in full swing, you’re likely receiving numerous invitations and making preparations to look your best. While you’ve taken care of choosing captivating jewellery and finding the perfect outfit for each occasion, you might have overlooked how to style your hair. Don’t worry, as this is an excellent opportunity to showcase your style and make a statement. Instead of sticking to your usual simple updo, why not experiment with braids, curls, and accents to elevate your look?

Here’s a simple and quick hairdo that you should try out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridal Hair and Makeup Artist (@charlismithhairmakeup)

Summer calls for a classic, elegant bun with a few loose tresses. This not only offers you a fashionable appearance but also prevents your hair from becoming tangled and falling all over your face. Furthermore, if you choose to wear an outfit with intricate embellishments on the neck or rare cuts, an open hairstyle will obstruct the entire charm of your outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRIDAL HAIR & MAKE-UP BELGIUM (@beautybyellada)

No matter the occasion, an open hairstyle is always a favourite as it allows you to play with waves, curls, or a sleek and straight look. It not only adds volume to your hair but also provides the perfect canvas for experimenting with hair accessories. If you’re looking to showcase your highlights and create a stunning look, consider trying out this wavy, half-tied hairstyle. To make it even more captivating, you can incorporate rhinestones, embellished clips, or real flowers for a vibrant touch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simona Burton (@beauteeboutiquelv)

Braids will never go out of style. Give your conventional braid hairstyles a fashionable twist by tying them up loosely to create a voluminous look. Consider this bohemian-inspired style for any of the day events you need to attend during the wedding. These look great with traditional saris as well as light outfits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANISHA | HAIRSTYLIST (@hairbymanisha__)

When you have back-to-back events, it is tough to find time for an extravagant hairstyle no matter how hard you try. This ponytail style is ideal for a busy day. Simply curl the ends to add some flare and bounce, and instead of a traditional hair tie, use several strands to wrap around. This provides you with a sleek yet sophisticated style that can go with any attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MK HAIR MARTYNA KAMIŃSKA (@mk_hair_martynakaminska)

For those who love curls, this hairstyle is perfect. Tying your hair up in the back creates an elegant look while allowing the thick curls to add a touch of glamour to your outfit. You can enhance this style further by adding small floral ornaments for a romantic and whimsical feel, or you can let your curls speak for themselves, making a statement with their natural beauty.