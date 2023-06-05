5 Reasons Why Poha Is Perfect For Breakfast, Sanjeev Kapoor Lists Out

Poha, the cherished Indian breakfast delicacy, has won the hearts and palates of many with its comforting flavours and uncomplicated nature. Whether relished alongside a steaming cup of tea or savoured as a wholesome meal, Poha embodies the essence of a truly satisfying culinary experience. Renowned food expert Chief Sanjeev Kapoor recently took to his Instagram handle to shed light on the incredible advantages of Poha, stating, “Bet you weren’t prepared for this! Let me unveil why Poha, or flattened rice, surpasses the merits of regular rice."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeev Kapoor (@sanjeevkapoor)

Sanjeev Kapoor highlights several benefits of consuming Poha:

Poha, also known as flattened rice, is a rich source of healthy carbohydrates, providing a steady release of energy due to its 70% carbohydrate content.

It contains a high amount of iron, making it beneficial for individuals with anaemia or low iron levels. Compared to regular rice, flattened rice has a lower fat content of about 30%, making it a lighter option for those conscious of their fat intake. Poha acts as a natural probiotic, promoting a healthy gut by supporting the growth of beneficial bacteria in the digestive system. With its nutritious profile and potential gut health benefits, Poha proves to be a flavorful and wholesome addition to any meal. Here is an easy and delightful Poha recipe to satiate your cravings.

Ingredients:

400 grams of thick variety pressed rice (poha)

3 medium-sized onions, chopped

Salt, as per taste

1/2 tsp of sugar

5 tbsp of oil

1 tsp of mustard seeds

A pinch of asafoetida

6-7 curry leaves

6-7 green chillies, chopped

1/2 tsp of turmeric powder

1 medium-sized potato, boiled and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 tsp of lemon juice

2 tbsp of chopped coriander leaves

Method: