5 Refreshing Cucumber And Mint Drinks For This Summer

Summer is just around the corner, and there’s nothing quite as refreshing as a cold, thirst-quenching drink on a hot day. One of the best ways to beat the heat is by enjoying a delicious cucumber and mint drink. Whether you’re hosting a barbecue, lounging by the pool, or just looking for a tasty way to stay cool, these recipes are just suitable to elevate your mood. So grab your blender, add some ice cubes, and get ready to sip on some amazingly refreshing drinks!

Here are 5 easy and delicious cucumber and mint drink recipes to stay hydrated all summer long:

1. Cucumber Mint Mojito

Ingredients:

1/2 cucumber, sliced

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves

2 tbsp lime juice

2 tbsp sugar syrup

Soda

Ice cubes

Method:

1. In a cocktail shaker, muddle the cucumber slices and mint leaves.

2. Add the lime juice, sugar syrup, and ice cubes. Shake well.

3. Pour the mixture into a glass filled with ice cubes.

4. Top with soda and garnish with mint leaves and cucumber slices.

2. Cucumber Mint Lemonade

Ingredients:

1 large cucumber

1 cup fresh mint leaves

1 cup lemon juice

1 cup sugar

6 cups water

Ice cubes

Method:

1. Peel the cucumber and cut it into small pieces.

2. Add the cucumber pieces, mint leaves, lemon juice, sugar, and 2 cups of water to a blender. Blend until smooth.

3. Pour the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a pitcher.

4. Add the remaining 4 cups of water to the pitcher and stir well.

5. Serve over ice cubes and garnish with mint leaves.

3. Cucumber Mint Ginger Ale

Ingredients:

1 large cucumber

1/2 cup mint leaves

1/2 cup ginger ale

1/2 lime

2 cups sparkling water

Ice cubes

Method:

1. Peel and chop the cucumber.

2. Blend the cucumber and mint leaves in a blender until smooth.

3. Strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a pitcher.

4. Add ginger ale and lime juice to the pitcher and stir well.

5. Fill glasses with ice cubes and pour the cucumber mint mixture over the ice.

6. Top each glass with sparkling water and serve.

4. Cucumber Mint Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 large cucumber

1/2 cup fresh mint leaves

1/2 cup vanilla yogurt

Ice cubes

Method:

1. Peel and chop the cucumber.

2. Blend the cucumber and mint leaves in a blender until smooth.

3. Add the vanilla yogurt to the mixture and blend until smooth.

4. Add a few ice cubes and serve the smoothie in glasses.

Cucumber Mint Sparkling Water

Ingredients:

1/2 cucumber, sliced

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves

Sparkling water

Ice cubes

Method:

1. In a large glass or pitcher, add the cucumber slices and mint leaves.

2. Add ice cubes.

3. Fill the glass or pitcher with sparkling water. Stir well.

4. Serve immediately and garnish with additional cucumber slices and mint leaves.

Try these five cucumber and mint drink recipes for refreshing and quenching your summer thirst. Enjoy!

