5 Refreshing Summer Seasonal Fruit Cocktail Recipes At Home

Seasonal fruits naturally hydrate the body while also being packed with antioxidants that boost immunity. With the mercury rising, the body starts craving for more and more fluids.

There are several possibilities for ice-cold summer beverages in India. There are countless possibilities, from nimbu pani and ganne ka juice from roadside stands to handmade mango smoothies. Seasonal fruits such as mangos, grapes, jamun, litchi help boost the immune system and make you feel more active.

Suman Bharti, Founder, REFLEX Bar Brewery and Dining shares some amazing cocktails, which feature fresh seasonal fruit and flavorful herbs, and will quickly quench your thirst.

Summer LIIT

Ingredients:

20 ml Vodka 20 ml Bacardi 20 ml Taquila 20 ml Gin 20 ml Triple Sec 30 ml Kala Khatta

Method:

Fill the glass full of ice cubes. This cocktail is typically served in a highball glass. Add vodka, bacardi, tequila, gin, triple sec and kala khatta on the top. Stir the mixture in the glass well, ensuring all the ingredients are combined. Garnish the glass with a lemon wedge Serve the Summer LIIT immediately and enjoy!

Sexy Summer Burst

Ingredients:

60 ml Bacardi 30 ml Orange juice 30 ml Mango juice 15 ml Lime juice 5-6 Orange chunks 5-6 Mango chunks 5-6 Mint leaves 15 ml Mojito Syrup

Method

Take 5-6 chunks of orange, mango and mint leaves in a glass. Muddle them lightly. Pour bacardi, orange juice, and mango juice, lime juice and mojito syrup into the glass. Stir the drink with crushed ice. Serve the Sexy Summer Burst immediately and enjoy!

American Twist

Ingredients:

60 ml JD Honey Honey 30 ml Apple juice 2 sticks of Cinnamon Top up with tonic 2- 3 apple slices

Method:

Fill the glass with ice cubes. Add JD honey, and apple juice on the top. Mix the ingredients well. Take 2 cinnamon sticks and burn them slowly with fire gun Put cinnamon on the drink and top it up with tonic water Garish the drink with apple slices. Serve and enjoy your American Twist cocktail!

Summer Rival

Ingredients:

60 ml Gin 405 Basil leaves 15 ml Watermelon Syrup 15 ml Lemon juice

Method:

In a shaker pour gin, watermelon syrup and lemon juice. Add 4-5 leaves of basil, crushed in the shaker. Shake the mixture well. Pour the drink in a glass full of ice cubes. Sip and enjoy the refreshing flavors of Summer Rival !

Summer Thandai

Ingredients:

60 ml vodka Thandai mixture 100 ml milk Dry fruits

Method