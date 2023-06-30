5 Refreshing Summer Seasonal Fruit Cocktail Recipes At Home

Seasonal fruits naturally hydrate the body while also being packed with antioxidants that boost immunity. With the mercury rising, the body starts craving for more and more fluids.
There are several possibilities for ice-cold summer beverages in India. There are countless possibilities, from nimbu pani and ganne ka juice from roadside stands to handmade mango smoothies. Seasonal fruits such as mangos, grapes, jamun, litchi help boost the immune system and make you feel more active.
Suman Bharti, Founder, REFLEX Bar Brewery and Dining shares some amazing cocktails, which feature fresh seasonal fruit and flavorful herbs, and will quickly quench your thirst.
Summer LIIT
Ingredients:
- 20 ml Vodka
- 20 ml Bacardi
- 20 ml Taquila
- 20 ml Gin
- 20 ml Triple Sec
- 30 ml Kala Khatta
Method:
- Fill the glass full of ice cubes. This cocktail is typically served in a highball glass.
- Add vodka, bacardi, tequila, gin, triple sec and kala khatta on the top.
- Stir the mixture in the glass well, ensuring all the ingredients are combined.
- Garnish the glass with a lemon wedge
- Serve the Summer LIIT immediately and enjoy!
Sexy Summer Burst
Ingredients:
- 60 ml Bacardi
- 30 ml Orange juice
- 30 ml Mango juice
- 15 ml Lime juice
- 5-6 Orange chunks
- 5-6 Mango chunks
- 5-6 Mint leaves
- 15 ml Mojito Syrup
Method
- Take 5-6 chunks of orange, mango and mint leaves in a glass.
- Muddle them lightly.
- Pour bacardi, orange juice, and mango juice, lime juice and mojito syrup into the glass.
- Stir the drink with crushed ice.
- Serve the Sexy Summer Burst immediately and enjoy!
American Twist
Ingredients:
- 60 ml JD Honey Honey
- 30 ml Apple juice
- 2 sticks of Cinnamon
- Top up with tonic
- 2- 3 apple slices
Method:
- Fill the glass with ice cubes.
- Add JD honey, and apple juice on the top.
- Mix the ingredients well.
- Take 2 cinnamon sticks and burn them slowly with fire gun
- Put cinnamon on the drink and top it up with tonic water
- Garish the drink with apple slices.
- Serve and enjoy your American Twist cocktail!
Summer Rival
Ingredients:
- 60 ml Gin
- 405 Basil leaves
- 15 ml Watermelon Syrup
- 15 ml Lemon juice
Method:
- In a shaker pour gin, watermelon syrup and lemon juice.
- Add 4-5 leaves of basil, crushed in the shaker.
- Shake the mixture well.
- Pour the drink in a glass full of ice cubes.
- Sip and enjoy the refreshing flavors of Summer Rival !
Summer Thandai
Ingredients:
- 60 ml vodka
- Thandai mixture
- 100 ml milk
- Dry fruits
Method
- Add vodka, milk and 2 spoons of thandai mixture to a shaker. Shake the mixture well.
- Add some dry fruits and ice cubes to blend the mixture together.
- Fill a tall glass with ice cubes.
- Pour the Summer Thandai mixture over the ice cubes, filling the glass.
- Stir gently and serve the Summer Thandai cocktail chilled.