5 Sarees for A Monsoon Wedding

In the dynamic realm of Indian weddings, the saree takes centre stage, epitomizing the fusion of ageless traditions and opulent cultural heritage. Evolving beyond its utilitarian origins, the saree transforms into a breath-taking masterpiece that bestows unmatched grandeur upon every bridal ensemble. Like a graceful symphony, embracing the rain-kissed ambiance, each delicate fold dances in the romantic drizzle weaving unforgettable memories in the hearts of all who bear witness.

Anindita Sardar, the Head of Design and Curation, Taneira says, “With a profound understanding of the essence of sarees in every wedding season, including the enchanting monsoon, Taneira’s offerings artfully weave together elegance, sophistication, and the timeless allure of Indian textiles. Celebrating the versatility of the saree as a garment, we offer diverse weaves from over 100 clusters across India, allowing individuals to embrace their unique style and effortlessly exude eternal beauty.”

Zardozi Embroidered Georgette Saree:

Step into a world of exquisite artistry with the Zardozi embroidered georgette saree. Delicately woven with silver and golden threads, adorned with beads and spangles, this lightweight marvel cascades over your silhouette, casting a charismatic spell. This saree is a perfect ensemble for those who crave an everlasting impression at their cousin’s wedding.

Banarasi Khaddi Georgette Saree:

Unravel an enthralling tapestry of heritage and finesse with the Banarasi Khaddi georgette saree—a coveted addition to the monsoon bridal brigade. Adorned with stunning zari work and vibrant dyes, these sarees showcase mesmerizing jaal designs, captivating all who behold their splendour.

Vegan Silk Sarees with Zari Woven Designs:

Meticulously crafted with skilled precision, the Zari woven designs elevate each saree to the realm of sophistication and panache, beckoning admiration at every turn. Cherish the magnificence of these vegan silk sarees, boasting a kaleidoscope of designs and colours—an ideal choice for those looking for sustainable yet stylish options.

Embellished Organza Sarees with Woven Borders:

Envelop yourself in the enchantment of embellished organza sarees, where sheer and airy fabric delicately drapes you in ethereal charm, ideal for the monsoon’s gentle drizzle. Whether you’re attending a friend’s Morning Mehendi or a Chic cocktail evening, the handwoven borders, crafted with traditional finesse using zari, silk, and cotton threadwork, effortlessly make an unforgettable statement.

Leheriya on Georgette with Elaborate Gota Patti Work:

Dive into the alluring craftsmanship of leheriya, an age-old tie-dye technique that seamlessly blends vivacious waves of colour into the fabric. Enveloped in the breezy and sheer embrace of georgette and intricate gota patti work, meticulously handcrafted by skilled artisans- perfect for you to glide through the wedding festivities with regal elegance.