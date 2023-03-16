We often know that we are suffering from common diseases such as malaria and jaundice simply through their symptoms. But when it comes to our heart, we simply can not identify its condition. Coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure and heart attacks all require different treatments but may exhibit similar symptoms. It is really important to see your doctor to get an accurate diagnosis and prompt treatment. But many of us don’t even know whether we have any heart-related ailments.

People nowadays have various types of heart diseases at a very young age because of their haphazard lifestyle and poor eating habits. According to Mayo Clinic, various symptoms appear during and before heart disease. We will be discussing 5 signs of heart disease that you shouldn’t ignore.

Heart disease symptoms in the arteries

Coronary artery disease is a common heart condition that primarily affects the blood arteries that supply oxygen and nutrients to the cardiac muscle. It refers to the accumulation of cholesterol in the arteries. The following are some of the symptoms of coronary artery disease:

Chest pain and chest tightness

A feeling of pressure and chest discomfort

Breathing difficulties - Throat, jaw, neck, upper abdomen, or back

Pain and exhaustion weakness or coldness in the hands and feet caused by narrowed blood vessels.

Symptoms of heart disease due to irregular heartbeat

Chest pain and discomfort

Dizziness

Fainting - Fluttering in the chest

Fast heartbeat

Trouble breathing

Slow heartbeat

Symptoms of heart disease from congenital heart defects

Pale or blue skin or lips

Swelling in the legs, abdomen and around the eyes

Difficulty in breathing while feeding in the newborn

Symptoms of heart disease due to cardiomyopathy

Dizziness, lightheadedness and fainting

Fatigue

Feeling short of breath during exercise or at rest

Difficulty breathing during sleep at night

Irregular heartbeat

Legs, knees and swollen feet

Symptoms of heart disease due to heart valves

Chest pain

Dizziness

Fatigue

Irregular heartbeat

Difficulty in breathing

Swelling of legs, knees

There are numerous signs of heart disease. However, some symptoms are so general that it is difficult to determine. Heart disease can also be indicated by sore throat, jaw pain, neck pain and upper abdominal pain. In addition, back pain and coldness in the hands or feet can also be indicators of heart disease.

