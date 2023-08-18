5 Signs That Your Relationship Needs Digital Detox

Days are gone when extra-marital relationships used to be the reason for breakups and divorces. We have a new villain here – smartphones. There are several studies highlighting that the usage of smartphones is the real hurdle to real-life interactions and intimacy between a couple. It makes them feel their partners don’t take them seriously and don’t find them interesting. It is high time we prioritize our relationships rather than being devoted to our phones.

For those who have no idea how their reliability on the electronic device is affecting their relationship, here are 5 warning signs to figure out if you need digital detox:

More Interactions With Social Media Friends

Communication is the primary aspect to keep your relationship healthy throughout life. However, smartphones kill romance and create distractions in communication. Texting others, checking social media, or scrolling through emails while spending time with a partner can be exhausting for your partner. This shows your lack of attention towards your partner.

Losing Track Of Work-Life Balance

Smartphones may have a negative impact on our work-life balance. The habit of constantly checking emails or working late means that we are prioritizing our personal lives and relationships. This may make your partner feel neglected and angry.

Lack Of Emotional Connection

If you feel that the emotional connection has decreased between the two of you, it is highly likely because of the dependency on our phones to communicate. We end up missing out on opportunities to connect with our partners face-to-face and have a deep conversation. This lack of emotional intimacy in the relationship is a warning sign.

Less Intimacy

If you are busy using your phone or indulging in chats with friends on social media even at the time when you are hanging out with your partner, there will be a lack of physical touch and affection. This clearly means neglecting your partner’s emotions, thereby, impacting the intimacy in your relationship which is an important element.

Sleeping With Phones

People who regularly keep their phones in bed while sleeping are more likely to use their devices than engage in romantic activity with their partner. This will lead your relationship to sink deeper than you’ve imagined.