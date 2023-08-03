5 Single Malt Whiskies And The Best Food To Pair With Them This Monsoon

As the dreary mood sets in during the monsoon, we have some tips for you to cheer up. Whisky tastes better during the rainy season, as it provides the perfect warmth on cool evenings. It is time to restock the home bar with your favourite single malt whisky and enjoy the rains with the perfect snacks. While fritters or pakodas are most preferred, we share more options here for you to choose from, so that you can enjoy your rainy evenings.

GianChand Single Malt Whisky with apples

Brewed in Jammu, GC Single Malt whisky will go best with apples, that are majorly grown in the same region. The whisky itself has a pineapple drop candy sweetness with a backbone of vanilla. The barley from which it is made lends the drink its exceptional taste and the thin oils make this delicate but refined drink stand out from the rest. When paired with apples, it will add to the experience, and you will know why noted whisky critic has termed it ‘as the best whisky he has had from India in recent times.’

The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old with Salted Crackers

Macallan is known for producing the single malts in the industry, and a 12-year-old aged whisky is, as we would term it, is ‘fine whisky.’ So, Salted Crackers will go best with it as it goes well with the smoothness of the whisky, and does not overpower the taste. This one combines the traditional Macallan style of wood spice and rich fruits with American Oak to give you the perfect taste. Casks seasoned with European oak sherry lend to its great taste of toffee apple, oak, vanilla custard and orange. The flavours of raisins, caramel, honey and citrus make every sip a joy as it finishes off with a sweet and creamy taste.

Singleton of Glendullan with Mild Cheese

Sold by Diageo, this whisky is usually aged for 12, 15 and also 18 years at times. Aged in American oak casks, it is also combined with some European casks bringing out the flavour. So mild cheese like brie or goat cheese will go perfectly with the creamy, sweet, honeyed palate of Glendullan that also has fresh fruit aromas. The lingering aftertaste will overwhelm the senses with the first sip and the mild cheese will enable you to appreciate the flavours of the whisky.

Laphroaig Scotch 10 Years with dried fruits and nuts

Walnuts, almonds, pistachios go well with this whisky that has been aged for 10 years and made with malted barley, that has been cold smoked and dried over peat fire. With a strong and smoky scent, every sip has a sweetness that is surprising, as it has notes of seaweed and peat too. This full bodied drink ends with a strong finish. This whisky crafted by passionate master distillers is based on centuries old traditions, and the classic dried fruits go perfectly with them.

Amrut Fusion with bourbon chocolate

This Indian and international whisky gets its flavours from the barleys brought from Scotland and brewed with a mix of Indian ones. The fusion thus created gives scrumptious flavours of spice, fresh fruits, honey with a hint of smoke. With 50% ABV, this strongest whisky provides an unmatchable and unique drinking experience. Pairing this smoke flavoured whisky with bourbon chocolate will balance the aftertaste and add to the flavours.