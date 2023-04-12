5 Skincare Combinations To Avoid For A Flawless Skin

Everyone wants beautiful skin and people use numerous skincare products to achieve it. But mixing different products can harm our skin. Some skincare combinations can cause harm, leading to unpleasant effects on our skin. To ensure the best results, it is essential to understand which skincare products can be safely combined and which should be avoided. In this article, we will discuss five skincare combinations that you should avoid.

Vitamin C with AHA and BHA - Avoid using Vitamin C with AHA and BHA together, as it may cause skin irritation and damage. These ingredients exfoliate the skin; using them together can lead to over-exfoliation. To avoid any negative effects, use them on alternate days or at different times of the day. Retinol and Vitamin C - These are two strong active ingredients that can improve skin texture and brighten the skin. But if used together, they can cause irritation, redness, and dryness due to their different pH levels. This can harm the skin’s natural balance. So, it’s better to use them in different products or at different times of the day to avoid any harmful effects on the skin. Retinol and Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHA) - Using them together can cause irritation, dryness, and sensitivity. They both exfoliate the skin and combining them can over-exfoliate, causing more harm than good. To avoid negative effects, it’s best to use them at different times of the day. Benzoyl Peroxide and Retinol - Benzoyl Peroxide and Retinol are strong acne-fighting ingredients. However, using them together can be harsh on the skin, causing dryness, redness, and peeling. It’s better to use benzoyl peroxide during the day and retinol at night. Salicylic Acid and Retinol - When used together, Salicylic acid and retinol can cause excessive dryness and peeling. Both are exfoliating agents that can harm the skin’s barrier function, leading to irritation and sensitivity. To avoid adverse reactions, it’s better to use them separately, at different times of the day or under the guidance of a dermatologist.

