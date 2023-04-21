5 Snack Options To Make Your Summers Healthier

Many people tend to end up consuming more calories than are good for their health. This is especially true in summer when one craves all kinds of sugary foods, which can cause a spike in blood sugar levels. Whether you are enjoying a picnic in the park, or spending time with friends and family at home, there are a variety of healthy snack options to satisfy your taste buds. From chocolate-dipped frozen banana bites to Greek yogurt with raspberries, these options can provide you with all the nutrients you need and keep you full.

Here are five refreshing foods to try this summer:

Chocolate-dipped frozen banana bites:

Bananas are a great source of fibre, vitamin C, and potassium. Dark chocolate, when consumed in moderation, is also a good source of antioxidants, which can help protect against cell damage and inflammation. Simply slice up some ripe bananas, dip them in melted dark chocolate, and freeze for a few hours. The result is a sweet and refreshing treat that is both healthy and satisfying. Enjoy the recipe on a hot summer day. Smoothie Bowls:

Smoothie bowls can be made by blending together a variety of fruits, vegetables, and other ingredients such as nut butters, yogurt and protein powder. The smoothie is then poured into a bowl and topped with a variety of toppings such as granola, fresh fruit, nuts, and seeds. Smoothie bowls are a great way to pack in a variety of nutrients and flavours into one delicious and satisfying meal. Watermelons:

This refreshing fruit is loved by many. It contains high water content, which helps to keep you hydrated. The fruit is also high in vitamins A and C, potassium and antioxidants. Sprinkle it with salt, lime juice, or chili powder for a tangy twist. Greek yogurt with raspberries:

Greek yogurt is high in protein, which helps to keep you feeling full and satisfied, while raspberries are loaded with fibre and antioxidants, which are great for your overall health. To enjoy this snack, simply spoon some Greek yogurt into a bowl and top it with fresh raspberries. Popsicles:

They are made by freezing a mixture of fruit juice, pureed fruit, or yogurt in a popsicle mould with a stick. Popsicles are a fun and easy way to enjoy a variety of flavours, and they are perfect for kids and adults alike. They can be made with any combination of ingredients, such as fresh fruit, coconut milk, chocolate, or even herbs like mint and basil.

