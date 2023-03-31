5 Snacks That Will Help You To Avoid Eating Junk Food

Are you someone who loves munching in between your three-coursed meals? If yes, then you are on the right page. Many people crave munchies or snacks even after eating a proper meal. Having snacks in between main meals is also important to avoid overeating. However, due to a lack of options and time, people often end up eating junk or processed food and because of this, many began facing health issues. A healthy switch is very important in order to keep yourself fit. Mithila, a nutritionist, shared a few healthy snack options that will help you keep you tummy full until your next meal. She says, “All these snacks will keep you full longer since they are good sources of healthy fats, protein or complex carbs."

Let us go through some snacks that you can enjoy with your evening tea or in-between meals:

Makhana: Also known as fox nuts, makhana can be a great option for an evening snack. It is a low-calorie, low-fat, and high-fiber snack that is also rich in protein, calcium, and other essential nutrients. You can try roasting or popping them with a little bit of ghee or oil and adding some spices such as turmeric, cumin, or chili powder to make a tasty snack. Roasted Channa: It is a great alternative to processed snacks that are high in calories, fat, and sugar. Roasted channa can be a satisfying snack option that can help you feel full and reduce cravings for unhealthy snacks. It is also a good option for vegetarians and vegans who need to meet their daily protein requirements. Peanuts: They are a good source of protein, healthy fats, fiber and vitamins, making them a nutritious addition to your diet. When choosing peanuts as a snack, it is best to opt for unsalted or lightly salted varieties to avoid consuming too much sodium. Consuming a handful of peanuts when you feel hungry will be enough. Khakra: This Gujarati snack is a tastier and healthier option as it is low in calories and fat. It is a good source of fiber, making it a nutritious addition to your diet. Make sure that you choose whole wheat or multigrain varieties that are low in sodium and added sugars. Handful of Almonds: Eating a handful of almonds as an evening snack can help you feel full. It will also help to regulate your blood sugar levels and might lower the risk of heart disease. Make sure you consume a little amount at a time.

Switching to these healthy snack options rather than having biscuits or chips will help you to remain fit.

