5 Stellar South-East Asian Contemporary Books That You Need To Check Out

Another new week is starting and with a new week, we surely need a list of new books that we can all indulge in. South-East Asian contemporary writings are increasingly gaining momentum and readers are appreciative of the books that are coming out from that region and are extremely fascinated with the way the writers from the region are showcasing things through their works. The newest books that have come out of the region have been widely appreciated far and wide.

From understated mystery to philosophy to self-help, here is a list of South-East Asian books that you can definitely try out this week-