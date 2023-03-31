5 Things That You Are Doing Wrong While Applying Lipshades

Lipstick has always been an integral part of make-up routines. It has the ability to either enhance or dull your appearance. There are varieties of lipsticks that are based on different skin tones. You can wear dark-toned lipstick on a glamorous party night and can even slay with a nude shade of lipstick for day events. However, one needs to keep in mind that applying lipstick on daily basis can even damage your lips.

According to dermatologist Aanchal, there are a few common mistakes that women should avoid while applying lipstick. She posted a reel on her Instagram handle captioning, “Lipsticks are one of the most commonly used makeup items along with kajal."

Here are a few mistakes that you might be making while applying lipstick:

Dark lipsticks on daily basis: It is very important to choose the right lipstick shade. Wearing a dark shade on regular basis may harm your lips as it contains heavy contents of magnesium and chromium. Light-coloured lipsticks are a better choice to enhance your everyday makeup look. Applying lipsticks directly: Applying a lip balm with SPF before lipstick is a good idea, especially if you’ll be spending time outdoors or in direct sunlight. Look for a lip balm that has a high SPF rating, ideally SPF 30 or higher. Apply the lip balm to your lips and let it absorb for a few minutes before applying lipstick. Sleeping with lipstick on: At times, we do not feel like removing our lipstick while sleeping. Wearing it on can dry out your lips overnight, especially if it is a long-wearing or matte type. This can lead to chapped or cracked lips, which can be painful and uncomfortable. Using matte lipsticks always: It is equally important to take short breaks from lipsticks. Using lip gloss or lip tints instead of matte lipsticks can be a good choice if you prefer a more moisturizing, natural-looking finish for your lips. Skipping lip care at night: Your lips also require the same amount of care as the other parts of the body. At night, our skin recovers the most. Try applying a lip balm or a lip mask during the night. Lip balms with give the required moisture to your lips and avoid dryness, breakouts, etc.

