5 Things To Avoid On Tuesday, The Day Of Lord Hanuman

Hinduism is characterised by a rich cultural and artistic heritage. It has given birth to a wide range of religious and philosophical texts, including the Vedas, the Upanishads and the Bhagavad Gita. It has a vast pantheon of gods and goddesses, each with its unique attributes and stories. Some of the most important deities in Hinduism include Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva, who are often depicted as the creator, preserver and destroyer of the universe respectively. Other popular deities include Ganesha, the elephant-headed god of wisdom and success, and Devi, the mother goddess who embodies divine feminine.

Similarly, Lord Hanuman is considered the mightiest god. He is also referred to as Pavanputra Hanuman. The Hindu community worships Lord Hanuman on Tuesdays. It is believed to be an auspicious day and worshipping Lord Hanuman on this day brings peace, power and prosperity to the devotees. But do you know that certain things should be strictly avoided on Tuesdays? Let us know about the same from Bhopal-based astrologer, Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma.

Avoid wearing wear black clothes- It is said that black clothes attract negative energy on Tuesdays. If you wear black clothes, it can cause a hindrance to your growth and prosperity. Red clothes, on the other hand, are very auspicious to wear on Tuesdays.

Avoid cutting your hair and nails- In astrology, it is forbidden to cut hair and nails on Tuesdays. It is believed that going to a saloon, shaving and cutting nails on Tuesday is inauspicious. By doing all these things on Tuesday, a person may suffer the loss of wealth and wisdom in his life.

Don’t exchange money with anyone- It is advisable to avoid conducting financial transactions with anyone on this particular day, as it is believed that doing so may heighten the likelihood of encountering financial problems and incurring losses. Thus, avoid lending and borrowing money on Tuesdays.

Do not buy cosmetics- According to the beliefs of Hinduism, people should not buy cosmetics on Tuesdays. Doing this can cause a rift in their marital lives and relationships.

