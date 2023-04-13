5 Things to Keep In Mind before Starting a New Skincare Routine

The concept of a healthy skin regimen has evolved beyond improving physical appearance. A good skincare routine plays a crucial role in overall well-being. From maintaining healthy and glowing skin to protecting the skin from dust and pollutants, a skincare routine becomes a ‘Superhero’ to take a relaxing detox from a long and hard day.

As the weather changes, your skincare regimen changes as well. But starting or changing your skincare routine can be overwhelming, especially considering the vast array of chemicals, products, and techniques that are available.

Taniya Chaudhary, Director and CMO, Cleanse shares the things to keep in mind before starting a new skincare routine:

Know your skin type: Before starting a skincare routine, it’s important to know your skin type. Is it oily, dry, combination, or sensitive? Each skin type requires different types of products and ingredients. However, nature-based skincare products, like the ones that use Aloe Vera as a base, are usually suitable for all skin types as the dependence on chemical-rich products that target specific skin types is reduced. Patch test new products: Before incorporating a new product into your skincare routine, it’s always good to do a patch test to make sure you don’t have a reaction to the product. Just apply a small amount of the product to a small area of your skin and wait 24-48 hours to see the effects. Remember, a skincare routine is a commitment, and unless you’re choosing an all-natural skin product, it’s better to check before you buy. Work with your skincare: Before checking if the skincare works for you, check if you work with the skincare as well. Beyond ingredients, assess the products’ utility. Some things to look at are: if it’s a day-time or a night-time product, how soon after application can you go out in the Sun, and more. This information helps assess how you would have to work with skincare to get the best results. Be mindful of the order of application: The order in which you apply your skincare products matters. A good rule of thumb is to apply products from lightest to heaviest so that each product can absorb properly into your skin. Does it fulfill your skin concerns: What is important to understand is whether the skincare routine is addressing your skin concerns. Identify your specific skin concerns and look for products that target those issues. Natural products that fulfill multiple skin requirements in parallel at the same time really fulfill the needs of the skin.

While there are plenty of skincare routines online, it’s best to customize and create one that works best for you. What is important, however, is to be consistent and patient with your skincare regimen. It can take 6-8 weeks to see results from a new skincare routine, so be patient and stick with it. By prioritizing your skin health and taking an active role in your skincare journey, you can achieve healthy and radiant skin that you can feel confident in.

