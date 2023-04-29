5 Times Kunal Kemmu Made Casual Shirts Look Super Hot

Beat the heat and style your summer looks with some trendy and classic shirts. Take a cue from actor Kunal Kemmu who never fails to impress with his tailor-made shirts.

From abstract prints to surface texture, there’s an array of shirts Kunal has experimented with. The classics definitely complement his personality, while the quirky prints and boxy patterns give a casual and bohemian feel.

Shirts in lighter fabrics and cool colours make for a great option to sport on a hot sunny day. They not only keep you cool, but you can always style it with your favourite pair of chinos or classic types of denim.

Here’s a look at some fun, chic and cool shirts Kunal Kemmu styled effortlessly.

White Magic

You can never go wrong with a white shirt. Be it a tailor-made crisp shirt or a loose androgynous casual shirt, white is here to stay. Kunal Kemmu makes white look sexy and hot this summer, as he flaunts a cool, chic white shirt. He paired it with a pair of baggy pants and accessorised the look with a pair of sunglasses and a watch. You can opt for this casual yet fun look for brunch or a quick road trip.

Playful Prints

Now prints can be tricky. You want them to stand out but also don’t want them to grab all the attention. Kunal Kemmu makes a statement in a multi-coloured printed shirt. While the shades of brown accentuate the print design it is the blue colour that adds depth to the shirt. Kunal carries off this unique unconventional printed shirt with panache and definitely slays it.

Trendy Textures

Surface texturing is not everyone’s cup of tea. However, Kunal Kemmu knows how to make a simple shirt with texturing work. The embossed foliage detailing on the cream-coloured shirt may not be a go-to option for many guys but Kunal makes it look like a million bucks. This can definitely be a look you can sport at a beach party or a cool drive with friends.

Say it with Stripes

Acing stripes like a pro, Kunal Kemmu ups his style quotient with a blue shirt featuring vertical stripes. The vertical stripes in grey and black play the perfect design against the blue shirt. A fun shirt to sport when you go golfing or need to have a drink with your buddy at the races.

Bohemian Chic

Now who is in the mood to party? Kunal makes abstract prints seem like a masterpiece. We love how he casually makes every shirt he adorns a style statement. The white shirt with free-flowing artwork is a great look to sport on a vacation. And definitely looks cool too.

