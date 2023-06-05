5 Tips For Beating Summertime Insomnia

We all know that adequate and uninterrupted sleep is essential for the working of our human body. However, during summer months, hot weather and inadequate water intake disrupts sleep patterns leading to insomnia. High temperatures can make it uncomfortable to fall asleep or stay asleep, while dehydration can cause discomfort and restlessness. Poor sleeping patterns can leave individuals feeling irritated and agitated.

Dr. Hiranappa B. Udnur, Consultant Pulmonologist, Manipal Hospital, Hebbal, says, “Good quality and quantity of sleep is a must for maintaining a sound mind and sound body. The soaring temperatures of the hot summer and dehydration may cause disturbed sleep triggering summertime insomnia.”

How does a good-quality mattress that provides instant coolness help regulate the body temperature and allow us to sleep better during the unbearable, scorching heat?

To ensure a peaceful and undisturbed night’s sleep during hot weather, it is beneficial to use mattresses made of cooling and breathable materials like natural cotton and linen. Anand Nichani, Managing Director, Magniflex, India says, “Mattresses constructed with temperature-regulating materials such as gel and memory foam have the capacity to dissipate body heat, delivering an immediate sensation of coolness and freshness upon contact. This attribute aids in maintaining a lower body temperature throughout the night, thereby improving comfort and the quality of sleep. Some mattresses feature technologically superior fabrics that offer an instantaneous feeling of freshness upon contact with the skin, maintaining this sensation throughout the entire night. Furthermore, these mattresses excel at creating an optimal microclimate between you and the mattress, effectively combating sleep disturbances caused by excessive heat. Enhanced sleep quality leads to an improvement in metabolism, which typically slows down during extreme heat. Despite scorching temperatures, these cooling mattresses contribute to better sleep at night and a refreshed feeling in the mornings, leaving you energized.”

Here are 5 simple and effective tips by Dr Udnur that may help you beat the heat and sleep well through the night.