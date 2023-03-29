Uric acid is produced as a byproduct of purine digestion. Purines occur naturally in the body and can also be found in certain foods, such as meats, seafood, and alcoholic beverages. Uric acid is normally dissolved in our blood, filtered by the kidneys, and excreted through urine. However, uric acid can build up if you consume too many purine-rich foods. Hyperuricemia is when uric acid levels remain elevated in the body, frequently leading to gout. High uric acid levels cause joint pain.

Dr Amarendra Pathak, Senior Consultant, Department of Urology, Sir Gangaram Hospital, New Delhi, says that uric acid is necessary to maintain the functioning of the body. As long as it remains normal, it is beneficial, but when it increases, the problem starts. Generally, the uric acid level of women is considered normal between 2.5 to 6 mg/dL. The uric acid level of adult men is normal from 3.5 to 7 mg/dL. More than this, it starts freezing in the small joints of the body like fingers and toes and causes the problem of gout. Gout is a type of arthritis. Sometimes uric acid also becomes the cause of kidney stones and kidney failure. In such cases, we should not ignore this and follow these tips.

Minimize the intake of non-veg and high-protein foods.

Do some physical activity for at least 30 minutes daily.

Adopt a healthy lifestyle and follow a balanced diet.

Drink 2-3 litres of water every day and keep yourself hydrated.

Get health checkups done from time to time, and consult a doctor.

According to Dr Amarendra Pathak, it is best to use medications in conjunction with natural methods to keep uric acid levels under control. If your uric acid level is high, you must take medication. This should not be taken lightly. Negligence can be harmful to the kidneys and lead to a variety of other serious conditions. Uric acid should be tested regularly so that it can be detected early on. Uric acid is a problem that can be eliminated with treatment.

