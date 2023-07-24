5 Tips To Get Rid Of After-workout Muscle Soreness

Muscle soreness after exercise, known as delayed-onset muscle soreness (DOMS), indicates that you have caused micro-tearing and damage to your muscle tissue, as stated by the American College of Sports Medicine. In response to this damage, your body initiates the repair process by triggering inflammation at the injured site.

Although there are no instant solutions for muscle soreness as your muscles need time to heal, there are strategies you can employ to ease the discomfort and facilitate recovery. Here’s what you should be aware of.

1) Hydrate after the workout

Hydration is a crucial element of muscle recovery during and after your workout. Staying hydrated aids in fluid movement, reducing inflammation, flushing out waste products, and delivering nutrients to your muscles, as explained by Arent. It’s essential to be mindful of your hydration levels since you may reach dehydration before feeling thirsty, according to Schroeder.

2) Use a foam roller

Right after your workout, consider using a foam roller or a massage gun for self-myofascial release (SMR). This technique helps release tension in muscles and connective tissues, using tools like foam rollers, lacrosse balls, or massage sticks. SMR aids in moving the accumulated fluids within the muscles post-exercise, promoting better muscle recovery.

3) Eat half an hour post-workout

To expedite the recovery process, providing your muscles with the necessary nutrients for repair and growth can be beneficial. Experts recommend kick-starting your recovery by consuming 20 to 40 grams of protein and 20 to 40 grams of carbs within 30 minutes after an intense or long workout (lasting 60 minutes or more). A suitable snack option meeting these requirements could be a serving of Greek yoghurt with a handful of berries and a tablespoon of honey. This combination helps supply the essential nutrients your muscles need to recover and become stronger.

4) Deep sleep

Sleep plays a critical role in various aspects of our health, and it is especially vital for exercise recovery. Although the connection may not seem immediate, sufficient sleep is beneficial for muscle soreness and recovery. Non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep, in particular, enhances protein synthesis, which is essential for the repair of damaged muscles, as stated in a review published in Sports Medicine. Getting adequate and quality sleep supports the body’s healing processes, contributing to better muscle repair and overall exercise recovery.

5) Do a light workout the next day after a heavy workout

While sore muscles require rest, it’s not ideal to spend the entire day on the couch. Engaging in gentle movements such as restorative yoga, an easy walk, swim, cycle, or even light resistance training can be beneficial. The key is to avoid intense workouts targeting the same muscle groups on consecutive days to allow sufficient time for muscle recovery and prevent further strain or injury. Gentle activities promote blood flow and aid in the healing process without putting excessive stress on the muscles.