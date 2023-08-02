5 Tips To Store Curry Leaves Properly And Prevent Them From Rotting

In Indian households, curry leaves are used for seasoning in sambhars, buttermilk, curries, rice or to even make certain juices. It is sauteed lightly add added to dishes made of beetroots or coconuts to enhance the flavours. Imagine cooking a dish and turns out that these leaves have rotten in the fridge because it was not stored properly. What a nightmare!

To save yourself from this, it is imperative to store not just curry leaves but all your veggies, mint, coriander leaves and fruits among many others properly.

You may have noticed that often when you store your curry leaves they begin rotting within a few days. So, here are a few tips and tricks to store curry leaves properly and keep them fresh for a longer time.

Wash the curry leaves first and bunch them together and keep them aside for drying. Later, line a container with paper towels and spread the leaves on them and add another layer of paper towels on the top and then store it in the fridge.

You can separate the curry leaves and wash them. Then you can wrap them in a kitchen towel or paper towel and put them in the fridge. This should last at least 10-12 days.

Clean the curry leaves properly and separate the bad leaves. Place them on a towel and allow them to dry. Then, put these leaves in a plastic container and line it with a tissue then store it in the freezer. It will last you for a month at least. Take it out whenever you need it and add it to your chutneys or curries.

If you have time then after washing the curry leaves, let them dry in the sun for three to four days. Then, fill them in an air-tight container and store them. You can store them with the stalks. You can keep it in a dark, dry and cool place in the kitchen or put it in the fridge.

If you plan to store it outside, keep the stalk of the curry leaves immersed in a bottle of water or jug. This way it will remain fresh for a long.