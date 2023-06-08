5 Types Of Sarees A New Age Bride Should DEFINITELY Have In Her Bridal Trousseau

An indispensable feature of the socio-cultural fabric of the nation, is sarees. They play an important role in the traditional transcendence of our society and have stood the test of time. The parallels between a saree and Indian weddings is deep-rooted, long-standing and unequivocal.
Anindita Sardar, Head of Design and Curation, Taneira says, “Much like the narrative of our recent campaign, ‘shaadi toh jaise ek beautiful si saree hai’, the six yards has been reflective of ethnic artistry and profound cultural heritage on one hand while imbibing creative contemprorization in design language on the other. Crafted in natural fibers and authentic weaves from over 100 clusters around the country, our offerings at the brand epitomize the seamless integration of tradition and modernity, captivatingly portrayed through intricate motifs and textures, vibrant hues, and artistic interpretations, celebrating the eternal elegance of the saree in harmonious symphony”.
Embark on your life’s new journey with these five must haves to make a dazzling bridal trousseau:
- Brilliant Balucharis
Replete with tales of ancient epics, mythology and folklore, Baluchari sarees from Bengal is characterized by vibrant colors and elaborate craftsmanship. An exquisite weave that lends historic allure and refined resplendence, a timeless Baluchari is an absolute must-have weather you want to make an impression at a cousin’s wedding or establish your elegance at an art show.
- Glorious Gharcholas
A splendid addition to the bridal trousseau, gharcholas feature intricate patterns of checks or stripes with extensive use of the age-old tie and dye technique adorned with opulent zari work. A must-have for a Gujarati wedding, you can also pick the gharchola to enhance your style quotient at your next family gathering or cultural event.
- Tranquil Tissue Kanchi
Renowned for its sheer splendor and delicate desirability, indulging in the beauty of tissue for the wedding trousseau is non-negotiable. Embrace lightweight magnificence of Tissue Kanchi in sunset-inspired hues, authentic traditional motifs, and an elaborate pallu to bring grandeur and grace to a summer celebration.
- Suave South Indian Silk in Brocades
Crafted with meticulous workmanship and embellished with motifs inspired by nature, mythology, and geometric patterns, Brocade Silk Sarees add stunning sophistication to a newlyweds’ wardrobe. Pick a South Silk Brocade to make a statement that resonates with regality and charm at any traditional-do.
- Breathtaking Banarasi in Pastel Hues
The juxtaposition of the rich Banarasi weaves with the calming pastel hues and incredible crafts like brocade, cutwork and kadwa creates a magical fusion of traditional elegance and contemporary poise. Perfect for special events in the family or festive celebrations, these pastel Banarasi sarees are an imperative inclusion to the bridal collection, emanating timeless appeal and effortless enchantment, making you the epitome of panache and poise.