5 Unpleasant Pregnancy Symptoms That Are Totally Normal

Pregnancy is a physiological extension of a woman and the changes that take place in a woman’s body are temporary and are therefore reversible after delivery.

Once there is conception, there are a lot of hormonal changes in the woman to start with and later there is a surge in the levels as the placenta starts production of the same hormones. These hormones are vital to the growth and sustenance of pregnancy until delivery.

These hormones are the reason for mood swings especially during the first trimester. Anxiety, irritability, crying excitement, fear and other emotions are seen periodically as the hormones are rapidly fluctuating. HCG is a hormone known to cause morning sickness, which peaks during the first trimester and reduces at the end of the first trimester. Morning sickness usually abates after this time Relaxin is another hormone which relaxes the ligaments and joints in the pelvis to help the pelvis loosen up in preparation for delivery. This loosening up of the pelvis and the pain that ensues is called pelvic girdle pain and for some women, it is unbearable that they find it difficult to walk. At some stage 8 out of 10, women develop swollen legs and feet, and there is also water logging in the lower abdominal wall as a result of an increase in total body water by 6 to 8 litres. This increase in body water is essential to meet the needs of the growing pregnancy and the developing baby. Heartburn during pregnancy is because of the acid reflux from the stomach into the oesophagus and throat, causing an unpleasant burning sensation, especially on lying down and this happens as a result of the oesophageal sphincter loosening due to pregnancy hormones. Constipation is also due to pregnancy hormones and also due to iron supplements or inadequate fluid and fibre intake. Passing hard stools can lead to fissures.

All the above-mentioned unpleasant symptoms do not cause any harm to the mother or the baby, it may cause discomfort to the mother and symptoms like pain can be treated with safe medication, and a warm water compress, some require lifestyle changes, counselling and the woman must be comforted , supported and of course reassured that once the baby is born the symptoms disappear in a matter of few days when the pregnancy hormones plummet!