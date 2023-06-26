5 Vastu Secrets To Achieve Success and Happiness in Life

Do you want to achieve success and happiness in life? If yes, then you might want to follow some Vastu secrets that can help you create a positive and balanced environment in your home. Vastu Shastra is an ancient Indian science of architecture and design that can help you align your home with the five elements of nature - water, fire, space, air, and earth. These elements represent all the cosmic energies of the universe that can influence your life.

Shrivastava shares some simple Vastu remedies to enhance the energy flow in your homes and make it a conducive space for success and happiness.

Read on to find out how you can leverage Vastu to create a prosperous and joyful life.

One of the best Vastu secrets to achieve success and happiness in life is to place a Kuber yantra on the North wall of the wall. Kuber yantra is a sacred geometrical diagram that represents Lord Kubera, the lord of wealth and prosperity. By placing Kuber Yantra on the North wall you can attract abundance and fortune in your life. Colors play an important role in creating a positive and supportive environment. Use bright and vibrant colors like yellow, orange, and red in your home or office to create a sense of energy and enthusiasm. Avoid dark and dull colors like black and grey, as they can create a sense of negativity and lethargy. Another Vastu secret to achieve success and happiness in life is to get rid of clutter from your home. Clutter is anything that is unwanted, unused, or broken in your home. Clutter can create negative energy and stagnation in your home, which can affect your health, wealth, and mood. The best decorations for your home are beautiful and meaningful items that represent prosperity, joy, and harmony. You can use artwork, photographs, or figurines that depict nature, flowers, fruits, or birds. You can also use water bodies like fountains or aquariums to add natural elements and freshness to your home. Symbols can also play a role in creating a positive and supportive environment. Use symbols of success and happiness like plants, flowers, and artwork in your home or office to create a sense of positivity and inspiration. Avoid negative symbols like knives and weapons, as they can create a sense of fear and negativity.

By following these Vastu secrets to achieve success and happiness in life, you can transform your home into a sanctuary of prosperity and joy. You can enhance the energy flow in your home and make it a supportive space for success and happiness.