5 Vastu Tips To Promote Well-Being And Contentment In Life

Vastu Shastra is a traditional Indian system of architecture based on the principles found in religious as well as ancient texts. Vastu principles deal with design, layout, measurements, ground preparation, space arrangement, and spatial geometry related to houses or any other living as well as commercial space. It is believed that by following Vastu principles, one can create a harmonious and balanced living environment that promotes physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being.

Here are five essential Vastu tips to promote well-being and contentment in life:

Home entrance: The entrance of a home is the first point of contact for positive energy flow. Hence, it is vital to keep the entrance clutter-free and well-lit to create a welcoming and inviting atmosphere. According to Vastu, the entrance should face east or north to allow maximum sunlight and positive energy to enter the house. Avoid positioning mirrors or shoes near the entrance, as they are believed to create negative energy. Furniture: Positioning furniture in a way that allows for easy movement and maintains harmony is another important Vastu tip. The furniture in the living room should be arranged in a manner that promotes conversation and social interaction. Avoid placing furniture that obstructs the natural flow of air or creates clutter. It is recommended to use natural materials such as wood, cotton, and silk to promote comfort and relaxation. Calming Colours: Vastu emphasises the importance of using calming colours in the bedroom to encourage restful sleep. Shades of green, blue, and lavender are considered ideal for the bedroom as they promote peace, tranquility, and relaxation. Avoid using bright colours such as red or orange as they can create a sense of restlessness and excitement. It is also recommended to keep the bedroom free of clutter and electronic gadgets such as televisions or computers to promote a peaceful and calm atmosphere. Kitchen: The kitchen is considered the heart of the home in Vastu Shastra. A well-designed kitchen that promotes cleanliness, organization, and good health can lead to positive energy flow and prosperity. The kitchen should be located in the southeast direction of the house, and the stove should be positioned in the southeast direction to ensure good health and wealth. Avoid placing the stove directly in front of the kitchen entrance as it can create negative energy. Mindfulness: Finally, it is important to designate a space in your home for meditation or relaxation to encourage mindfulness and reduce stress. According to Vastu, the northeast corner of the house is considered ideal for meditation and prayer. The area should be kept clean, uncluttered, and well-lit to create a peaceful and calming environment. Incorporating natural elements such as plants or tabletop fountains can also enhance the positive energy in your living space.

In conclusion, incorporating Vastu principles into your lifestyle can help promote physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. By following these tips, you can create a harmonious and balanced living environment that encourages positivity, happiness, and contentment.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here