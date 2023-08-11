5 Ways Camphor Helps Fight Dandruff

Dandruff is a common scalp disorder in which little particles of dead skin appear as white flakes on the scalp. While physicians believe dandruff is harmless, having white flakes on your shoulders at all times can be embarrassing. In some cases, dandruff can cause hair loss as well. Various products on the market offer solutions for the treatment of dandruff. But it is difficult for a lot of people to trust the products as they prefer homemade remedies. Camphor is one such easily available home product that can be used to treat dandruff. So, let’s look at some of the ways of treating dandruff using camphor:

Camphor with Coconut Oil: Coconut oil is used with camphor to treat itching caused by dandruff. To make this, heat coconut oil and add some camphor powder to it. Then, apply it to the scalp for one hour and wash it with shampoo. This helps in removing the itching and also treats the dandruff.

Camphor with Neem: Camphor, along with neem, can be used to treat dandruff. For making the mixture, grind neem leaves and then add some camphor to it. Then, apply it for 30–40 minutes on the scalp. Then the hair should be washed. This will help in treating itching and excessive dandruff.

Camphor, Reetha, and Curd: Using camphor, reetha, and curd helps in removing dandruff from the scalp. Reetha maintains the quality of the hair, and camphor has antibacterial properties that remove dandruff from the scalp. Apart from that, curd can also be used to relieve itching.

Camphor with Lemon: Using lemon with camphor helps in getting rid of dandruff. For this, take a piece of lemon and mix camphor in it. Then, apply the mixture to the scalp and hair, and shampoo them after 30 minutes. This will help remove dandruff from the hair.

Camphor and Olive Oil: Camphor and olive oil are two of the most effective methods for getting rid of scalp infections and itching in the head. Grind the camphor and mix it with olive oil. Apply the mixture to the hair and then shampoo it after 30 minutes.