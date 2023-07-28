5 Ways Ready-to-Eat Foods Makes Life Easier for Busy Working Moms

In today’s fast-paced world, juggling work, family, and personal commitments can be challenging, especially for busy working moms. Ready-to-eat (RTE) foods have emerged as a convenient solution to help these moms manage their time effectively.

Sheetal Bhalerao, Chairperson and Managing Director of Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Ltd, shares her insights on ‘how ready-to-eat foods makes life easier for busy working moms’: