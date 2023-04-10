National Pet Day is an annual celebration that takes place on April 11th to recognize and honor the contribution of our beloved furry friends. It is an opportunity to show affection towards pets and create awareness about their welfare. This day offers various ways to celebrate with your pets at home. If you have a pet, you can take them for a walk, buy them a special treat, or spend quality time playing with them. Additionally, this day also reminds us to be responsible pet owners and take care of their needs, including providing them with proper nutrition, exercise, and medical care. Dr. Sanjiv Rajadhyaksha, Medical Director, Wiggles MyVet shares 5 ways to celebrate National Pet Day with your furry friend.

Take them for a long walk- Most pets love going for walks and exploring their surroundings. On National Pet Day, take your furry friend for a long walk or hike, and let them enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. It’s a great way to bond with your pet while also getting some exercise. Give them a special treat- Make your pet’s day special by giving them a treat that they don’t usually get. It can be a new toy, a special snack, or even a home-cooked meal. Your pet will appreciate the extra attention and love. Plan a fun activity- Plan a fun activity that you and your pet can enjoy together. You can take them to the park, play fetch, or even have a game of hide and seek. The key is to have fun and create happy memories with your pet. Schedule a pet spa day- Just like humans, pets also love to be pampered. Schedule a pet spa day for your furry friend, where they can get a bath, grooming, and even a massage. It’s a great way to show your pet how much you care for them and also keep them healthy and clean. Take them for a regular checkup- National Pet Day is also a great opportunity to give back to the pet community and what better way than showing care and taking them for a regular check-up. A fit and happy pet always brings a smile to your face and regular health checkups make this possible.

This day is a great opportunity to celebrate the love and bond you share with your furry friend. Whether you choose to take them for a walk, give them a treat, or donate to a pet charity, the most important thing is to show your pet how much they mean to you.

