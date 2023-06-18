5 Ways to Create A Day Full Of Relaxation For Your Father At Home This Father's Day

This Father’s Day, give your dad a day of TLC along with some rest and relaxation. With their hectic schedules, busy in transit across cities and within, let them sit back, take a pause and enjoy some pampering from the family. Try these few tips by ITC Fiama to ensure your father has 24 hours’ fun, love and stress free vacay this Sunday.

Late morning

Rest is paramount; uninterrupted sleep will do wonders for your father’s mood. Ensure the house is silent and he gets enough shut-eye by taking on his chores for the morning, like helping a sibling get ready or taking your dog for a walk. Breakfast in bed

What better than surprising your father with his favourite breakfast in bed. This will ensure that he doesn’t venture into the kitchen and spends time enjoying his food. Cook up his favourite eggs and coffee just how he likes it. A late afternoon bath

Create a spa experience for your father in the confines of your bathroom. Set up the bathroom with scented candles and nice music to help your father destress. Investing in a good body wash will help create an uber-premium spa-like experience that one can access every day. It will moisturize his skin, leaving him feeling invigorated, revitalized and recharged. You could try out Fiama Men’s Deep Clean Shower Gel, with Charcoal which helps with really cleansing your skin and grapefruit, which gives a refreshing feel. Game night

Drop the television remote and the laptop. Go for the old-fashioned way of having fun and play a game with your dad this coming Father’s Day. Let him know that he has your full attention. Play a game of Scrabble, Chess or Monopoly and just take some time out. No timer

Not having a timer is the most essential aspect of enjoying this day. Don’t let your father rush through his day. After all, indulging in self-care is one of the best investments of time and one of the biggest luxuries anyone can afford.

Keep these tips handy when treating your hero, your father, to an indulgent Father’s Day.