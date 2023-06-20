5 Ways To Deal With Depression Without Medication

There are many instances when you feel worn out and do not feel happy doing the things you once liked the most. It’s okay to be sad when you face a major traumatic experience. However, if these feelings of sadness persist for a long time, they could be considered symptoms of depression and should be addressed at the earliest.

A therapist and psychiatrist can best address these issues with various techniques and medicines as well. However, there are some easy natural ways as well to deal with depression. According to the Healthline portal, the following are the ways that can be incorporated into our lifestyle to improve our mental health.

Exercises

Depression drains our energy levels to a great extent and while dealing with this problem, it feels difficult to even get out of bed. However, some studies have suggested that exercising daily is helpful to get relief from depression. People who are suffering from this problem can start with small goals like taking a short walk.

Recognise your achievements

All achievements are worthy of recognition and celebration. When you fulfil a goal, do your best to enjoy the experience of completing it. Recognising your successes can be a powerful way to lessen the negative weight that comes with depression. These successful moments can be reading a book, cleaning the laundry and utensils, etc.

Create a routine

You should not let depressive symptoms disrupt your daily routine. A loosely structured but daily routine can help the person maintain their daily pace. It will be slightly uneasy for a person suffering bouts of depression to do this. Despite these difficulties, try to follow the routine gradually which will help in relieving the symptoms of depression.

Keep doing something you enjoy

You can feel fatigued in case of depression but try to push back and do something you enjoy the most. It could be painting, going on a drive, etc which will lift your mood and energy.

Eat a proper diet

It is important to take care of your diet in case you have symptoms of depression. You should not forget to include omega-3 Fatty Acids, Vitamin C and Vitamin D in your diet in this case. Also, you should keep yourself hydrated and restrain yourself from eating unhealthy food.

Disclaimer: (The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)