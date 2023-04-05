5 Ways To Increase Good Cholesterol In Your Body

A large number of the world population is struggling with cholesterol problems. Cholesterol is a wax-like substance that is found in your blood. There are two types of cholesterol found in the body. The first is High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL), which is called good cholesterol and the other one is low-density lipoprotein (LDL), also known as bad cholesterol. When the amount of good cholesterol in the body goes up, it is considered beneficial. On the other hand, if the bad cholesterol level is more than usual then it is a sign of trouble.

Dr Vanita Arora of Delhi’s Indraprastha Apollo Hospital shared her insight about the rising problem of cholesterol. She says, “To have good health, the amount of good cholesterol (HDL) in the body is required to be 50 mg/dL or more. Being less than this can increase your chances of developing heart disease. When the amount of good cholesterol level is high in your body, it helps in controlling bad cholesterol (LDL). When the amount of LDL is more than usual, the risk of heart attack develops."

In such a situation, to boost heart health, significant steps should be taken to increase good cholesterol levels in your body. It can be increased through a better lifestyle, a healthy diet and exercise.

Ways to increase good cholesterol

Regular exercise is one of the best ways to increase good cholesterol levels in your body. Exercising not only improves heart health but is also important to keep you fit and healthy.

Bringing positive lifestyle changes helps in increasing good cholesterol levels. Hence, it is considered quintessential to follow a proper regime.

Take a healthy diet if you desire to increase good cholesterol. Include fruits and vegetables in your daily and avoid junk food.

HDL cholesterol can also be increased by consuming red wine. However, it should be consumed as recommended.

Good cholesterol levels can also be increased through medications. If you wish to improve your HDL then consult a doctor right away.

