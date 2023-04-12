5 Ways To Protect Your Babies From Heatwave

As we are inching closer to summer, people have started to gear up for the scorching heat and rising temperature. For many, summer signifies carefree days and laying out by the pool or swimming in the lake. However, new parents might find themselves surrounded by concerns about their baby’s safety and comfort. So what can you exactly do to protect your young ones from harsh climatic conditions? One thing is clear, such scenarios demand special care for your infants and toddlers. So, let’s take a look at some of the ways to protect babies from the heatwaves:

Keep the baby hydrated

It can’t be said enough that staying hydrated is the key for both adults and infants. While we feel the thirst and grab a water bottle to quench it, the babies can’t avail it themselves. It is your responsibility to make them drink water at regular intervals of time so that they do not struggle with dehydration. Do not step out with drinking water. Pick the right fabric

Try and dress your infant in a loose-fitted and lightweight garment. In addition, always keep in mind that while going out to shop for your child, you always pick breathable clothes, made from natural fabric like cotton. In comparison to synthetic fabrics, cotton absorbs perspiration better. Choose light-coloured clothes

Make sure if you are stepping outside with your baby then you put them in light-coloured clothes. This is because dark-coloured clothes absorb more heat in comparison to light-coloured clothes. Avoid overdressing your baby

During the summers a light-coloured cloth or cotton fabric onesie is enough for your baby. As long as you keep your baby away from the direct sun, this makes the best outfit for your child. In addition, apart from avoiding layering, make sure that you dress your kid in full sleeves top and full pants, in a bid to avoid any sunburn. Good ventilation

During the summer season, one must avoid stepping out in the sun as much as possible and keep babies indoors. Now, in such a scenario, it is crucial that you are keeping the baby in a well-ventilated room, which allows the fresh air to pass.

