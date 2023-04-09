5 Ways You Can Plan a Healthy Diet in Old Age

When we age, maintaining a healthy diet becomes increasingly important to maintain good health. Our bodies start to become frail and our energy level goes down in old age. While it is not possible to reverse this natural process, you can still maintain a healthy diet by focusing on what and how much food you are consuming.

From your overall calorie intake to the nutrients you are consuming, everything matters when it comes to caring for yourself in the old age. One must also be aware if his needs and plan the diet accordingly.

Below are certain tips that can help you maintain a healthy diet after you have reached your late 50s or 60s:

Nutrient rich foods: Eating nutrient-dense foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and low-fat dairy products can help older adults meet their daily nutritional needs. These foods are rich in essential vitamins and minerals, which can help maintain good health. Eating a variety of foods also ensures that you are providing your body with all kinds of nutrients which can be effective in keeping certain diseases at bay. Reducing Salt and Sugar Intake: Seniors should also limit their consumption of salt and sugar. Excessive consumption of salt can lead to high blood pressure while too much sugar is linked to diabetes. Elderly can use other healthier spices to enhance the taste of food and consider replacing sugary drinks with water or unsweetened beverages. Increasing Fiber Intake: Consuming fiber rich foods like whole grains, fruits and vegetables can help seniors maintain regular bowel movements and lower cholesterol levels. Staying Hydrated: In the old age, one should ensure drinking enough water and other fluids throughout the day to prevent dehydration. One can drink adequate amounts of water and also opt for herbal tea and fruit juice. Foods that have high water content are also a good option. Limiting Portion Sizes: Older people should also be mindful of the portions they consume as they may have a decreased appetite. It is important to eat as per your requirement. Easting too much can be bad for your health while eating too less is also not advised.

