5 Yoga Asanas To Revive Your Lazy Mornings

Want to energize and boost up your lazy mornings? Well, why not try yoga asanas to revive your day and bid adieu to laziness? Yoga is an ancient practice that originated in India and has become popular worldwide due to its numerous health benefits. The practice of yoga typically involves a series of postures or asanas, which are designed to improve strength, flexibility, balance, and overall physical health. Breathing exercises, called pranayama, are also an essential part of the practice, to help calm the mind.

Here are five popular yoga asanas (poses) that you can try:



Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana): This pose is great for stretching the hamstrings, calves, and spine. Start on your hands and knees with your wrists directly under your shoulders and your knees directly under your hips. Exhale as you lift your knees away from the floor and straighten your legs. Your body should form an inverted V-shape. Press your hands and feet into the ground and lengthen your spine. Hold the pose for 5-10 breaths. Tree Pose (Vrksasana): This pose helps to improve balance and focus. Begin by standing with your feet hip-width apart. Shift your weight onto your left foot and lift your right foot off the ground. Place the sole of your right foot against your left inner thigh or calf, and bring your hands to your heart centre. Find a focal point in front of you and hold the pose for 5-10 breaths before switching sides. Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II): This pose is great for strengthening the legs and opening the hips. Begin in a standing position with your feet about 4 feet apart. Turn your right foot out to a 90-degree angle, and your left foot in slightly. Reach your arms out to the sides and bend your right knee, bringing your thigh parallel to the floor. Keep your gaze over your right hand and hold the pose for 5-10 breaths before switching sides. Child’s Pose (Balasana): This pose is great for relieving stress and tension in the body. Start on your hands and knees, with your wrists under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Lower your hips back towards your heels and stretch your arms out in front of you. Rest your forehead on the ground and relax your entire body. Hold the pose for as long as you like. Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana): This pose helps to strengthen the back muscles and improve posture. Lie on your stomach with your hands under your shoulders, fingers pointing forward. Inhale and lift your chest off the ground, keeping your elbows close to your sides. Press into your hands to lift your upper body, but keep your lower ribs on the ground. Hold the pose for 5-10 breaths before releasing it back down to the ground.

