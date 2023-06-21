5 Yoga Exercises To Get Your Hips And Thighs in Shape

Hip and thigh fat are common these days due to bad food habits and the lack of exercise in the lower body, but you need not worry as there are some Yoga Asanas that can help you get rid of fat from your hips and thighs quickly with a balanced diet.

Five Yoga Asanas to perform daily are:

Utkatasana

It is also known as the chair Pose. One just needs to sit on an imaginary chair, which will exert your muscles and hold the fort for your body. As your complete body weight rests on your legs, especially on your hips and thighs.

How To Do It

Stand straight and slowly bend your knees and lower your hips, imagining yourself seated on an imaginary chair, then slowly inhale and extend your arms. Hold it for a while and inhale and exhale, keeping up with the flow. Always be sure not to load this posture on your knees, causing strain.

Ustrasana

It is also called the camel pose. This opens your pectoral muscles and gives strength to your hip. This works for the front part of the body.

How To Do It

Raise your body and lift your hips in such a way that your calf muscles are perpendicular to your hip muscles. Try to reach your arms to your soles by making your arms stretch out. Then, as you turn your back, gently hang your head. In the lumber spine area, there should be no adverse feeling. Hold your pose for a few seconds as you take long, deep breaths.

Natarajasana

Lord of the Dance Pose is another name for this yoga. In this posture, both inner and outer thigh muscles are stretched. It strengthens your legs, as your body is on one leg. Every muscle is stretched from your pelvis to your feet, and all the blocked energies are released. It gives off a fresh flow of oxygen.

How To Do It

Lift your right leg in such a way that your right leg is parallel to the ground. Hold your leg in the air with your right hand. Hold the pose for a while, looking straight, and take deep breaths.

Janu Sirsasana

A head-to-knee pose that increases the flexibility of the thighs and hip joints. It helps in stretching the muscles of the leg, which helps in blood circulation.

How To Do It

Firstly, fold your left knee so that it touches your right thigh. Stretch your arms up and breathe into your abdomen. Repeat this with the other leg. One thing to keep in mind while doing this yoga is to keep your back straight.

Ananda Balasana

One of the best yoga poses for hips and thighs All your inner thighs are stretched and stimulated. This works for back muscles as well.

How To Do It

Firstly, lie flat on your back and lift your legs off the floor. Stretch your arms and legs. Keep your knees bent and hold the pose for a while. Slowly release and relax.