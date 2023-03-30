Reaching the age of 40 is a significant milestone in a person’s life and as women age, they experience innumerable changes both biologically and psychologically, especially due to hormones. You may be going for an eye check-up as you squint your eyes when reading the text. With menopause approaching, the body and minds start going through a cascade of changes.

They may leave you uncomfortable, frustrated or on a roller coaster of emotions. While you may feel about the change it is better to know what to expect when the time comes. It may help you soothe any feelings of unease.

Here are some of the changes a woman witness when they reach the age of 40.

Brain Fog

If you begin forgetting about the things in your daily life or have difficulty recalling them, then it may be a symptom of Brain Fog. Consult your doctor and take the appropriate treatment for the same.

Leaky Bladder

A woman goes through a lot from pregnancy, childbirth, menstruation and menopause. These all contribute to the loss of bladder control. When one hits 40, you may feel occasional leakage which happens with coughing, sneezing or laughing. According to Barbara Hannah Grufferman, author of Love Your Age: The Small Step Solution to a Better, Longer, Happier Life, 40 per cent of women over 40 experience this.

Hair Loss

Hair loss has been a common issue people have dealt with irrespective of gender. They may be caused due to various factors from stress to medicines. A woman witnesses hair fall post-pregnancy. Thanks to the hormonal shift, hair loss can also occur as menopause approaches.

Facial Hair

As women age, estrogen levels dip and testosterone level rise which can lead to hair growth on various parts of the body including the face, chin, knuckles and toes.

Grey Hair

We all have been in place when we have panicked to see grey hair. And as time passes we have made peace with them. But when a woman crosses the 40 age line, they may witness grey hair showing up literally everywhere.

