6 Different Cosmetic Dentistry Procedures And Their Benefits

Cosmetic dentistry is a branch of dentistry that primarily aims to improve the appearance of teeth, gums and the smile, whereas general dentistry is a basic necessity. Numerous problems, such as discolouration, gaps, misalignment, chipping, cracks, and other faults, can impair the appearance of teeth. These problems can be resolved with cosmetic dental procedures. These operations are typically elective, meaning they are not medically necessary, and are chosen by people who want to improve the appearance of their smile and overall oral health.

This process is used to get rid of stains and discolouration on the teeth so you can smile with a whiter, brighter smile. Using custom-fit trays and whitening gel, it can be done at home or in a dentist’s clinic.

Dental bonding is the process of repairing tiny chips, cracks, or gaps by using resin material that is tooth-coloured. Additionally, it can be used to make stained teeth look better.

Artificial tooth roots that are surgically inserted into the jawbone to replace missing teeth are known as implants. For people who lack teeth, they offer a natural-looking and practical option.

Gum contouring, often referred to as gum reshaping, is the process of removing or reshaping extra gum tissue to produce a more even and aesthetically pleasing gum line.

Dental bridges can replace one or more lost teeth. They comprise of prosthetic teeth (pontics) that are held in place by nearby healthy teeth or dental implants.

To accomplish a full smile makeover, a comprehensive treatment plan including several cosmetic dentistry operations is known as a smile makeover. It’s a customised plan for each individual and considers things such as tooth colour, alignment, spacing, and the overall attractiveness of the smile.

Dr Kohli explains the benefits of Cosmetic Dentistry

Your smile’s look can be dramatically improved via cosmetic dentistry. A more appealing smile can be achieved by addressing dental flaws such as discolouration, chipping, gaps, and misalignment using procedures like teeth whitening, dental veneers, and orthodontics. Your self-esteem and confidence can both increase as a result. Your life can be improved in a number of ways when you are comfortable with your smile. Enhancing your self-confidence can help you feel more comfortable in social and professional situations, leading to better relationships, more possibilities, and a higher standard of living.

Many cosmetic dentistry procedures not only improve aesthetics but also enhance dental function. Procedures like orthodontics can address bite difficulties and realign teeth, improving chewing efficiency and lowering your chance of developing dental problems including TMJ disorders.

While cosmetic dentistry primarily aims to improve appearance, it can also be advantageous for oral health and function. Understanding which operations are most appropriate for your unique circumstances and objectives will be made easier with the assistance of a skilled aesthetic dentist.

Cosmetic dental procedures have the power to transform not just smiles, but also the lives of individuals. By addressing dental imperfections, these treatments can boost self-confidence, improve oral health, and enhance overall well-being. If you are considering a cosmetic dental procedure, consult a qualified aesthetic dental professional to explore the best options for achieving the smile of your dreams.

