6 DIY Ways To Naturally Whiten Your Teeth Using Kitchen Ingredients

A bright, white smile is not only aesthetically pleasing, but it also boosts your confidence and overall appearance. Such a smile is something we all desire, but teeth discolouration is a common issue that many people face. Many factors can cause teeth discolouration, such as ageing, tobacco use, consuming certain foods and drinks (e.g. coffee, tea, red wine), poor dental hygiene, and certain medications. Teeth whitening procedures can help reverse the effects of these factors and restore the natural colour of your teeth.

While there are various teeth whitening options available including in-office procedures and over-the-counter products, they can be expensive and often contain harsh chemicals that may cause sensitivity. Fortunately, there are several DIY ways to whiten your teeth at home, using simple ingredients that you can find in your kitchen. These methods are easy to implement and can be customized according to your needs, giving you the flexibility to choose the one that works best for you.

So, whether you want to remove surface stains or tackle deeper discolouration, these 6 natural ways can help you achieve a whiter, healthier-looking smile-

Brush with baking soda

Your teeth’s surface stains can be effectively removed with baking soda, which acts as a gentle abrasive. To use it, mix a small amount of baking soda with water to form a paste. Then, brush your teeth with the mixture for two minutes and rinse with water. Repeat this process once a week to avoid overuse. Oil pulling with coconut oil

Oil pulling, an ancient Ayurvedic technique, involves swishing oil around your mouth to get rid of bacteria and toxins. Coconut oil, in particular, is believed to have teeth-whitening properties. Simply swish a tablespoon of coconut oil in your mouth for 15-20 minutes, spit it out, and rinse your mouth with water. Eat crunchy fruits and vegetables

Munching on crunchy fruits and veggies such as apples, carrots, and celery can help to scrub away surface stains on your teeth. They also promote saliva production, which helps to neutralize harmful acids in your mouth that can cause tooth decay. Use hydrogen peroxide

To lighten the colour of your teeth, you can use the natural bleaching properties of hydrogen peroxide. Simply create a solution by combining equal amounts of hydrogen peroxide and water, and use it as a mouthwash. If done daily for a week, you should observe noticeable effects. Use activated charcoal

Activated charcoal is an absorbent substance that can effectively remove surface stains on your teeth. Mix a small amount of activated charcoal with water to form a paste, and then brush your teeth with the mixture for two minutes. Brush with turmeric

Turmeric is a natural anti-inflammatory agent that can also help to whiten your teeth. Mix a small amount of turmeric with water to form a paste, and then brush your teeth with the mixture for two minutes.

The above-given methods are affordable, safe, and effective. Also, it’s essential to maintain good oral hygiene habits to keep your teeth healthy and white.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here