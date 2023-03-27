6 Easy Hacks For Glowing And Fresh Skin This Summer

With changing seasons, it becomes difficult to keep up with new skin trends. While for some, it is an easy-peasy task to adapt to new weather with healthy skin, for others, it takes a lot of effort to keep skin issues at bay. Excessive sweating, dehydration, and heat can cause rashes, sunburns, acne, melasma, tanning, and skin allergies. Therefore, it is crucial to provide the skin with additional care during these humid months that are now here. If you are looking for new and easy ways to keep your skin glowing and fresh, we are here to help with effective tips.

Use a gentle cleanser:

The foremost and initial step of skincare includes cleansing. Sweating in the summer can lead to clogged pores, which can cause acne breakouts. Choose your cleanser according to your skin type which will allow it to breathe and stay fresh. Apply sunscreen:

The sun’s UV rays can cause skin damage, wrinkles, and issues. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 every day, even when it’s cloudy, and try reapplying it after every 2-3 hours. Stay hydrated:

Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated from the inside out. Try to drink at least eight glasses of water a day. Exfoliate:

Exfoliation helps to remove dead skin cells and prevent clogged pores. Use a gentle exfoliating scrub once a week to keep your skin smooth and healthy. Make sure that you don’t over-exfoliate your skin. Moisturize:

Summer heat can lead to skin dehydration. People usually skip the moisturizing part as the skin sweats. Use a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated. Use a Clay Mask:

If you have oily skin, a decent clay mask is a must-have skincare item to combat summer breakouts. To prevent blocked pores and acne, it thoroughly washes the skin while soaking up any extra sebum.

