6 Easy Tips To Keep White Towels Clean And Soft

It is difficult to keep white towels stain and odour free, especially for an extended period if you use them daily. They become muddy due to heavy use and even after cleaning, their shine and softness disappear.

Usually, the white towels at home are not as clean as the hotel ones. Let’s see how to keep towels fresh, clean and soft. So, here are some cleaning ideas to help you eliminate the problems you encounter daily.

1. Set appropriate temperature- While washing white towels, you need to make sure that the set temperature of the water is between 40 and 140 degrees. Towels should be washed at a temperature of around 40 degrees to keep them fresh and silky for longer. However, a 60-degree wash will eliminate more germs and bacteria.

White towels can also be left in boiled water for a while separately for deep cleaning, It is suggested not to use fabric cleaner after washing white towels, as it consists of oils and other compounds that cause a waxy buildup, diminishing absorbency and softness.

2. Use white vinegar- Instead of fabric cleaner, you can use white vinegar. Add 1/2 cup of distilled white vinegar to your washing machine. This will clean your white towels without using harsh chemicals like those found in many commercial fabric cleaners.

3. Use dry balls- While washing in the machine, dry balls are really easy to use and can help you dry your laundry faster, remove static cling and soften your garments.

4. Quality of towel- Always check the towel’s material such as bamboo, cotton or microfibre. Also, inspect the towel’s density and absorbance to ensure that it can quickly dry any surface. Also, choose towels that are incredibly soft to the touch and gentle on the skin.

5. Keep them hygienic- Clean the white towels as soon as they feel dirty or get some stains, as delaying them might create dullness. As a general rule, towels should be washed (or replaced) at least once a week. This prevents germs and bacteria from forming on your towel and is more hygienic.

6. Lemon juice and salt- If you are facing even a rust stain on your white towel, wash it with lemon juice and salt. Lemon juice and salt effectively remove rust stains due to their chemical properties.