 6 Eco-Friendly Ways To Decorate Your New Home

Adopting an eco-friendly lifestyle has become increasingly important. Making small changes in our daily routine can have a significant positive impact on the environment. One area where we can make a difference is within the walls of our own homes. By creating an eco-friendly environment through conscious decor choices, we can reduce our carbon footprint and create a healthier living space. Here are some decor ideas to make your home environment-friendly.
- Natural and sustainable materials play an important role in creating an eco-friendly environment. Choose furniture made from bamboo or sourced wood. Add elements such as jute rugs, cotton curtains, or linen for a touch of natural style.
- Lighting is very crucial when it comes to setting the ambience of a room. Use energy-efficient LED lights instead of incandescent bulbs. These LED lights consume less energy and have a longer lifespan. Opt for dimmer switches to further improve energy usage and create a cosy atmosphere.
- To promote a healthier environment, use indoor plants and greenery to improve the aesthetics of your home. Plants purify the air by absorbing toxins and releasing oxygen. Consider adding low-maintenance plants like snake plants or peace lilies. For smaller spaces, you can add vertical gardens and herb gardens for an eco-friendly look.
- For flooring, opt for sustainable options that are both durable and eco-friendly. Bamboo flooring, cork flooring, hardwood flooring, stone & tiles or recycled rubber are excellent choices. These materials not only reduce the demand for new resources but also minimise the release of harmful chemicals into the air.
- Opt for upcycling and vintage finds instead of purchasing new furniture or decorative items. Explore flea markets or online marketplaces for stunning pieces. Repair your old furniture with a fresh coat of non-toxic paint into something creative and nature friendly. By giving new life to old items, you can reduce waste and add a unique touch to your home.Install less-flow showerheads, faucets, and toilets to reduce water consumption.
- Consider setting up rainwater harvesting systems to utilise rainwater for watering plants and gardening. Also, make sure to fix any leaks promptly to avoid water wastage.