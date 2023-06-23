6 Famous K-Drama Locations You Can Actually Visit In South Korea

Seoul, the vibrant capital of South Korea, is a city that effortlessly blends modernity with rich cultural heritage. Beyond its bustling streets and stunning landmarks, Seoul has become a hotbed for K-drama enthusiasts seeking to immerse themselves in the captivating world of their favourite shows.
So, let’s take you on a K-drama-inspired journey through six remarkable locations in Seoul that have graced our screens, creating unforgettable memories for fans-
- Namsan Tower (N Seoul Tower):
Standing tall atop Namsan Mountain, this iconic landmark has made countless appearances in popular dramas like My Love from the Star and Legend of the Blue Sea. Take a romantic stroll along the famous ‘Locks of Love’ fence, capturing breathtaking panoramic views of the city. As dusk falls, witness the tower’s mesmerizing light show, a sight that will undoubtedly evoke memories of your favourite K-drama moments.
- Bukchon Hanok Village
Bukchon Hanok Village is a picturesque neighbourhood lined with traditional Hanok houses. It has served as the backdrop for numerous period dramas, including the widely adored Reply 1988. Stroll through the narrow alleys, soaking in the serene ambience and admiring the beautifully preserved architectural gems.
- Lotte World Tower
Lotte World Tower has become an integral part of Seoul’s skyline. This architectural masterpiece played a significant role in the hit drama The King: Eternal Monarch. Travel through Lotte World, an amusement park situated adjacent to the tower, and recreate the memorable scenes that brought fantasy and reality together in this captivating K-drama.
- Deoksugung Palace
A historical gem nestled in the heart of Seoul. This grand palace has graced the screens in various dramas, such as Love in the Moonlight. Wander through its majestic gates, serene gardens, and beautifully adorned pavilions that have witnessed many heartfelt moments on-screen. Experience a taste of royal life as you explore the elegant corridors.
- Myeongdong Shopping Street
No K-drama-inspired adventure would be complete without a visit to Myeongdong Shopping Street. Featured in numerous dramas, including the beloved You’re Beautiful, this bustling street offers a vibrant shopping and dining experience. Immerse yourself in the electrifying energy of Myeongdong and create your own K-drama memories.
- Taean-gun
Taean-gun offers a serene and picturesque setting that captures the essence of many romantic and peaceful scenes. It is the setting for the fictional North Korean village from the popular K-drama Crash Landing On You. This village has been opened to the public as a film set. It is conveniently located just three hours away from Seoul. Previously, this place was a simple empty space located behind a pension house. However, it has been transformed into a North Korean village for the purpose of the drama. The village is surrounded by countryside scenery, including a farm and a nearby lake.