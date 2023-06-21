CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayYoga DayWorld Music DayAnxietyEid-ul-Adha
Home » Lifestyle » 6 Gurus Who Popularised Yoga Around the World
1-MIN READ

6 Gurus Who Popularised Yoga Around the World

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 18:46 IST

Delhi, India

Monk, philosopher, author, and teacher Swami Vivekananda made yoga popular during his visits to Europe and America.

Monk, philosopher, author, and teacher Swami Vivekananda made yoga popular during his visits to Europe and America.

These yoga gurus paved the way for yoga on an international level.

The World Yoga Day is being celebrated today. People have started to include this ancient science in their daily routine as they see the change it brings. This International Yoga Day, let us talk about the six yoga gurus who paved the way for yoga on an international level and made it popular.

BKS Iyengar:

Iyenger is considered one of the greatest yoga gurus in the world and the father of modern yoga. As a child, he suffered from illnesses. He turned to yoga to find relief for his body. He is also known for creating the style of yoga known as Iyengar Yoga. He is the author of many books on yoga.

Swami Vivekananda:

Monk, philosopher, author, and teacher Swami Vivekananda made yoga popular during his visits to Europe and America in the 1890s. Four types of yoga were introduced by him: Bhakti, karma, jnana and raj yoga. According to him, to attain the ultimate goal of life which is salvation one should meticulously practice yoga.

Krishna Pattabhi Jois:

RELATED NEWS

He is also known as one of the most famous yoga gurus and also the creator of Ashtanga Yoga, practised by millions of people from the West. He founded the Ashtanga Research Institute in Mysore in 1948.

Paramahansa Yogananda:

He was a monk, who popularised meditation and kriya yoga in the West. He is the founder of the Self-realisation fellowship through which he popularised Kriya yoga and meditation.

Maharishi Mahesh Yogi:

He is famous for teaching The Beatles yoga. He is famous for popularising Transcendental Meditation. TM yoga uses silent sounds called mantras for its meditation.

Shri Yogendra:

He was a writer, poet, and researcher who revived hatha yoga and popularised it in India and the United States. In 1918, he founded the Yoga Institute which is the world’s oldest organised yoga centre. He is known as the father of modern yoga renaissance.

About the Author
Lifestyle Desk
Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More
Tags:
  1. lifestyle
  2. yoga
  3. health
  4. popular
  5. news18-discover
first published:June 21, 2023, 18:46 IST
last updated:June 21, 2023, 18:46 IST