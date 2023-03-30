Ramadan is a holy month of fasting for Muslims around the world. During this month, Muslims refrain from consuming food and drink from sunrise to sunset. While fasting can have many spiritual benefits, it can also be challenging for those who have health conditions, such as diabetes.

People with diabetes need to be careful about what they eat during Ramadan to avoid fluctuations in their blood sugar levels. However, with careful planning and healthy food choices, people with diabetes can fast safely during Ramadan.

Fortunately, there are many healthy foods that diabetic patients can eat during the holy month to keep their blood sugar levels stable.

From whole grains to fresh fruits and vegetables, here are 6 healthy fasting foods for diabetic patients during Ramadan:

Dates

Dates are a traditional food for breaking the fast during Ramadan. They are a good source of fibre, which helps to slow down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream. Dates also contain natural sugars that can provide a quick energy boost during iftar. However, diabetic patients should consume dates in moderation, as they are high in sugar. Whole grains

Whole grains are rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals which help to slow down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream. Diabetic patients can consume whole grains such as brown rice, quinoa, and whole wheat bread during Ramadan. Whole-grain bread is a good source of complex carbohydrates, which provide a slow and steady release of energy. It can be consumed with low-fat cheese or lean protein, such as chicken or fish, to create a balanced meal. Vegetables

Vegetables are low in calories, high in fibre, and loaded with essential nutrients that are beneficial for diabetic patients. They help control blood sugar levels. Eating a variety of vegetables such as cucumber, lettuce, spinach, and carrots can help regulate blood sugar levels while providing the necessary nutrients for the body. Lentils

Lentils are a great source of protein and fibre, making them an ideal food for diabetic patients. They also have a low glycemic index, which means that they do not cause a rapid rise in blood sugar levels. Lentils can be added to soups, stews, and salads to make a filling and nutritious meal. Fresh fruits

Fresh fruits are an excellent source of nutrients and fibre. They help maintain blood sugar levels and provide energy. Diabetic patients can break their fast with a variety of fresh fruits such as watermelon, papaya, berries, and apples. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are excellent sources of fibre, protein, and beneficial fats. They should be consumed in moderation nevertheless because they are heavy in calories. Good choices include flaxseeds, chia seeds, almonds, and walnuts.

