6 Lifestyle Changes That Will Help You Age Like A Fine Wine

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 11:17 IST

Smoking reduces skin elasticity and makes it looks more sagged, aged and wrinkled.

Eating a diet rich in antioxidants, staying hydrated, and managing stress boosts overall well-being ultimately making a difference and can help you make reverse the biological clock.

Ageing like a fine wine is a compliment we all want to hear. Ageing is inevitable, one may get stressed on noticing their white or grey hair, wrinkles and sagging. Without surgery, it could be difficult to remove these signs. However, making several lifestyle changes can keep the signs of ageing in check. Here are the ways one can prevent the signs of ageing.

  1. Prioritising self-care rituals
    Ageless beauty is not just about enhancing external appearances but about the glow that comes from within. Eating the right diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can prevent chronic diseases and maintain overall health. It is important to limit the consumption of unhealthy fats, processed foods and sugary foods that can lead to premature ageing, says the study presented at the 2020 European and International Obesity Congress. Adopting self-care rituals like skincare routine is life altering step towards achieving ageless beauty.
  2. Healthy lifestyle
    Maintaining a healthy lifestyle for timeless allure is of utmost importance. Eating a diet rich in antioxidants, staying hydrated, and managing stress boosts overall well-being ultimately making a difference and can help you make reverse the biological clock.
  3. Sleep Cycle
    Having a consistent sleep cycle and getting quality sleep can reduce the signs of ageing. Good sleep boosts mental health, memory and cognitive function.
  4. Exercise
    Exercise prevents age-related chronic diseases. It helps people age more slowly and live healthier. Consistent exercise helps in slowing physiological changes. It also combats the effects of ageing.
  5. Intake of alcohol
    According to a study, heavy consumption of alcohol can damage skeletal muscle and increase the risk of premature ageing. Alcohol intake depletes vitamins and causes plummeting of skin collagen. Lowering the intake of alcohol can help in ageing gracefully.
  6. Stop smoking
    Smoking causes premature wrinkles and discolouration. Smoking reduces skin elasticity and makes it looks more sagged, aged and wrinkled. Smoking narrows down the blood vessels to the skin reducing the amount of nutrients reaching the skin. Reduced blood supply can make the skin appear bluish and grey. It causes the accumulation of oxidative stress which contributes to ageing-related skin pigmentation. Hence quitting smoking can help you in ageing reverse.

